ChatGPT’s Ethereum Price Prediction is $3,500, Also Backs AiDoge to Pump – Yahoo Finance

In the unpredictable world of cryptocurrency, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are beginning to cause a commotion.

These models can generate seemingly accurate financial analysis, with Ethereum being the latest to benefit from ChatGPT's optimistic forecasts.

However, ChatGPT isn't stopping at Ethereum – it has also added the trending meme coin AiDoge to its watchlist recently, drawing the focus of crypto-savvy investors.

It’s been a surprisingly volatile few weeks for $ETH holders, with the token’s price trajectory changing dramatically.

After a bullish run-up between March 10 and April 16, the $ETH price has seemingly taken a “breather” – pulling back by 15% over the past four weeks.

During those four weeks, $ETH's value spiked and crashed multiple times as the bulls and bears fought for market supremacy.

Unfortunately for the bulls, the $ETH price is now testing the vital $1,800 level as support. This level has held firm three times since early April, yet the price hasn't immediately rejected it this time – hinting that the bears may have the upper hand in this battle.

The $ETH price also crossed below the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) in the first week of May, highlighting that the overall short-term and medium-term trend is bearish.

However, it's not all bad news for $ETH holders – the price is still trading well above the 200-day EMA, which is interpreted as the long-term trend remaining positive.

Moreover, crypto data aggregator Datamish highlights that the long interest for Ethereum far outstrips the short interest. This is great news for Ethereum bulls, as it means more traders are taking long positions on $ETH than short positions – indicating market optimism.

As investors grapple with these recent market shifts, the need for reliable Ethereum price forecasts has never been more apparent.

Enter ChatGPT – OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot. This chatbot has become incredibly popular since launching in November 2022, with Reuters reporting that it reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after it was released to the public.

Although ChatGPT can help with an incalculable number of tasks, savvy crypto investors have recently been using the chatbot to obtain objective price forecasts for an array of coins and tokens.

Given Ethereum’s status within the crypto market, many of these investors have been eager to discover what ChatGPT has to say about $ETH’s current price trajectory – and whether the token can bounce back in the latter half of 2023.

Per ChatGPT, the Ethereum price could reach approximately $2,800 to $3,000 by the end of 2023. This would represent a price increase of between 54% and 65%.

Looking even further ahead, ChatGPT estimates that $ETH could soar as high as $3,500 by the end of 2024. This would be $ETH’s highest value since the bull run of April 2022.

According to ChatGPT, Ethereum’s forecasted bullish momentum in the coming years will likely be fuelled by the continued growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors, institutional adoption of crypto assets, and regulatory clarity.

Ultimately, ChatGPT's bullish estimations will be a welcome note to Ethereum investors, who could be set for a positive few months ahead if the chatbot proves correct.

ChatGPT’s insight isn’t just limited to the “big hitters” in the market like Ethereum – it can also be used to obtain price estimations for emerging projects.

One project that ChatGPT appears to be highly bullish on is AiDoge ($AI), the trending new meme coin that has now raised over $7.9 million through its presale phase.

This new entrant to the crypto world has turned heads due to its inventive features, which include a one-of-a-kind "meme generator." Given the incredible power of memes on social media channels like Reddit and Twitter, this meme generator has already attracted the attention of the masses.

Individuals (and businesses) are so excited by AiDoge's meme generator because it uses text-based prompts to create memes in seconds. Not only does this remove the need for photo-editing experience, but it also means that meme lovers can streamline the "going viral" process on social media.

Businesses can also use the meme generator to bolster their marketing efforts on platforms like LinkedIn – adding a "personal" touch that can be enormously beneficial when promoting products or services.

Per AiDoge’s whitepaper, the meme generator will be powered by "credits," which users must purchase using $AI – AiDoge's native token.

It's this token that ChatGPT is bullish on since crypto investors can also purchase $AI through AiDoge's presale to gain exposure to the project's future growth.

Given the hype around AiDoge.com, which has seen 17,800+ people join the project’s Telegram group, ChatGPT’s forecast is understandably optimistic. Per ChatGPT, $AI tokens could be valued at approximately $0.00001 to $0.00002 by the end of 2023.

Should this occur, it would represent between a 197% and a 495% increase from the intended centralized exchange (CEX) listing price of $0.0000336.

ChatGPT notes that $AI could follow a similar trajectory to Dogecoin if it captures the investment community's attention – great news for those who invested through AiDoge's presale.

Ultimately, ChatGPT's optimistic analysis underscore AiDoge's potential – meaning early investors may be on the cusp of a rewarding journey in the months ahead.

DISCLAIMER: This is not to be taken as investment advice. Crypto is a volatile asset, do your own research before investing and only invest money you can afford to lose. We may receive commission for clicking links in this article.

