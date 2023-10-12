Carolina Panthers and Verizon announce new partnership to … – Verizon

No Updates

The Verizon Newsroom greatly values transparency and we’re committed to setting the industry standard for corporate communications. By integrating blockchain technology, we’re able to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication.

Full Transparency

No Updates

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – The Carolina Panthers today announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at Bank of America Stadium.

As the “Official 5G Network of the Carolina Panthers,” Verizon will provide connectivity engineered to enhance the fan experience – from helping fans with quick and reliable communications, to catching and sharing all the action on the field. Verizon recently upgraded its 5G Ultra Wideband network inside Bank of America Stadium and will continue with additional upgrades in 2024. As a result, fans in the seats can check scores, watch videos and manage their fantasy teams without worrying about network congestion. Verizon will also work to implement accelerated access technology in the stadium to improve access and ticketing.

“We’re excited that the season is underway and thrilled to partner with Verizon on the field, in the stands and beyond,” said Panthers Team President Kristi Coleman. “We can’t wait for our fans, players and coaches to see how Verizon will improve their experience at Bank of America Stadium.”

“Partnering with the Carolina Panthers is almost as exciting as having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon. “There’s reason for optimism on the field and in the stands, with our rapidly expanding 5G network improving the experience for fans in the stadium, for teams on game day, and throughout the Charlotte area.”

Starting this season, Verizon, the NFL’s Official Private Wireless Network for Coach-to-Coach Communications, will deploy a Managed Private Wireless Solution at Bank of America Stadium and across each of the other 29 U.S. NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical on field coach-to-coach communication.

5G solutions are part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes.

source