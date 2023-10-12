iPhone owners can now use an exclusive WhatsApp feature – Gizchina.com

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has just released a new stable update for iOS, which is now available on the App Store. The latest build number is 23.5.77, and it brings with it an exciting new feature. We are talking about the ability to extract text right out of an image. This update has been widely anticipated by many WhatsApp users. And it is great news that it is finally available to everyone.

According to Wabetainfo, this new feature comes on the heels of another recent update that introduced a sticker maker tool, allowing users to create custom stickers within WhatsApp for iOS. Now, with the ability to extract text from images, WhatsApp has taken another step forward in improving the user experience. This new feature uses iOS 16 APIs, and it was initially available only to beta testers who had installed the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.1.0.73 update. However, the app is now rolling out the feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update.



If you are wondering how this feature works, it’s pretty straightforward. You simply need to open an image that contains text. And you will see a new button that lets you copy the text from the image. It’s important to note, however, that this feature is only available on iOS 16. As WhatsApp uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images. Additionally, this feature is not compatible with view-once images. Which is an added privacy measure that allows you to send photos or videos that can only be viewed once.

If you are an iOS user and a WhatsApp user, be sure to update the app from the App Store to see if the feature is already available for your account. With this new update, the ability to extract text from images is available for more iOS users. Making it easier to share and communicate important information with others. Overall, this latest WhatsApp update is a welcome addition for anyone who wants to get the most out of their messaging experience.

