All The Pixel Phones That Will Get Android 14 (& The Ones That Won't) – Screen Rant

Google has released the first Android 14 developer preview with various new features. Here are all the Pixel phones that are getting the update.

Google released the first developer preview of Android 14 on Feb. 8, officially setting in motion a long-drawn process that will see at least 5 more previews and beta releases before the stable version is finally rolled out later this year. A slew of devices from various manufacturers is expected to get the next-gen version of Android, including several Pixel smartphones. However, Google will deprecate one older Pixel smartphone that will no longer receive Android updates this year.

Google has released the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 for multiple Pixel smartphones, including the latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Its 2021 Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are also getting the update, as is the mid-range Pixel 6a. The Pixel 5 series devices, including the Pixel 5 and 5a, are among the older Pixel phones that can run the Android 14 developer preview, as is the Pixel 4 (5G) released in 2020. This means at least 8 Pixel devices from the past three years are set to get the Android 14 update.

Related: Galaxy S23 Software Support: How Many Android Updates Will You Get?

Even as a slew of Pixel phones is slated to be updated to Android 14, Google has dropped support for one device that received Android 13 last year. This is the non-5G Pixel 4a, released in 2020 – the same year as the Pixel 4a 5G. While the 5G model was released in Sept. 2020, the 4G model came out in August. So the Pixel 4a falls just outside Google's promised three years of major OS upgrades. While it may seem like Google is cutting off software support for the device on a mere technicality, older hardware may also have a role to play. The Pixel 3 series and older devices have already reached the end of the road as far as major OS updates go.

Google typically offers Android updates for its Pixel phones for up to three years. Google's update policy is definitely lacking compared to Apple's approach of updating its iPhones for up to five years. Last year, the company rolled out iOS 16 to a number of older devices, including the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X, all of which were released in 2017.

Some of Google's Android partners have also announced relatively healthy update policies in recent years. That includes Samsung and OnePlus, both of which have promised up to four years of Android updates for all their premium devices. However, the Android update scene remains a mess overall, and Google itself has not looked to lead from the front. With consumers holding onto their phones for much longer, Pixel users would hope that Google updates its software upgrade policy for future smartphones. While that won't help older phones get Android 14, it will go a long way toward mitigating the chronic fragmentation issue that plagues the platform.

More: Android Auto Update: The Coolest New Features Coming To Your Car

Source: Google

Kishalaya has almost a decade’s worth of experience in tech journalism, having written thousands of news, guides, features, and reviews for multiple American, Canadian, and Indian blogs. As a senior writer at ScreenRant, he covers everything from consumer electronics to artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies to virtual reality, and electric vehicles to space. Entertainment to him means 90s sitcoms, such as Fresh Prince, Home Improvement, Seinfeld, Friends, That 70s Show, Everybody Loves Raymond, etc. He loves dogs, sports, and pizza (in that order) and can listen to The Doors, Def Leppard, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses all day long. He also loves watching cheesy 90s sci-fi/disaster movies like Independence Day, Armageddon, Twister, Volcano, Dante’s Peak, etc.

source