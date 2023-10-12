Apple MacBook price tracker: When to buy a new laptop – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

Updated on: July 25, 2023 / 2:39 PM / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple MacBooks are some of the best laptops in 2023. These devices are a great choice for gifting, planning your summer adventures on and so much more. However, Apple MacBooks are some of the priciest laptops on the market, so it’s smart to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we’ve compiled this Apple MacBook price tracker so that you strike when the deals are hot and score the best price on a new laptop.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple MacBook models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Ready for a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Now may be a good time. Learn more ahead.

If you’re looking for the latest model or the best MacBook for photo and video editing, look no further. The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display. Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

Now is a great time to buy a new Apple MacBook Pro. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It’s currently down to $1,799, a savings of $200. This is a large discount considering that the M2 MacBook Pro is still quite new.

14.2″ Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)

In addition, the 16.2-inch model is currently at its best price ever. Since the laptop is still fairly new, it hasn’t gone on sale many times before. Previously, the lowest we’ve ever seen this laptop go for is $2,300. Right now, the 16.3-inch MacBook Pro is only $2,249. That’s a savings of $201 off of the list price!

16.2″ Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,249 (reduced from $2,450)

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air also features the M2 chip. This is an upgraded version of the MacBook Air M1 that supports faster processing with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The Apple MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch Retina Display screen and improved HD camera.

This model retails for $1,199 on Apple. Though It can be found on sale periodically for as low as $1,000 on Amazon. Right now this model is actually sold out on Amazon, but you can find it on sale for $1,100 at Walmart right now. If the 2022 model is still a bit outside of your budget, you may want to consider the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, which is currently on sale for $750.

Apple MacBook Air (2022), $1,100 (reduced from $1,199)

Apple MacBook Air (2020), $750 (reduced from $1,000)

The 15-inch MacBook Air is the newest MacBook on the market. The new MacBook offers a larger display while maintaining the sleek, lightweight design that MacBook Air users know and love. The updated laptop includes the powerful Apple M2 chip for ultra-fast processing. It features a fanless design, which Apple says allows the laptop to run almost silently.

The new 15.3-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 on Apple’s website, but select color options are on sale now at Amazon for $50 off. It’s a fairy modest discount, but the MacBook Air M2 is still a very new release, so you likely won’t be able to find major savings for a few months (likely around Black Friday)

15.3″ Apple MacBook Air (space gray, 256 GB), $1,249 (reduced from $1,299)

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:57 PM

Nearly 9,000 unionized workers at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant walked off the job, targeting the automaker’s most profitable vehicles.

The film “Postcard from Earth,” which debuted last week, was shot on all seven continents.

The sandals are now just as likely to be worn by fashionistas in Milan as they are by hippies and grandparents.

All of the students were transported to local hospitals, but had non-life-threatening injuries after the crash Thursday morning in North Carolina.

The new species of ancient “scraper tooth” shark found in Kentucky has been named after a guide who provided “outstanding field support” for paleontological inventory.

Nearly 9,000 unionized workers at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant walked off the job, targeting the automaker’s most profitable vehicles.

The sandals are now just as likely to be worn by fashionistas in Milan as they are by hippies and grandparents.

The newly created positions are part of Reebok’s attempt to reenter professional performance basketball, Reebok said.

With Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment less than half of the 2023 boost, seniors are at risk of losing ground, experts say.

Although consumer prices continue to ease, inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, selected by his party to be House speaker, can only afford to lose four Republican votes in the House floor election.

Even if Trump had asked for a jury, the answer would have been “no,” the judge said Wednesday.

The House Oversight Committee wants to interview current and former senior White House officials for its investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

“Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of [a] fraudster, George Santos,” GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito said on Wednesday.

The intelligence preliminarily suggests that Tehran was not directly involved in the launch of Hamas’ assault on Oct. 7.

Eight brands say they’ll send money to customers to cover the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

RSV season​ is ramping up, but some doctors are facing challenges getting ahold of a shot that can help protect young children.

At least 11 teens — some as young as 15 — were found working at a Monogram Meat Snacks plant, the Department of Labor said.

Depression is a mental health condition that affects millions of Americans. Here’s what experts say about causes, treatment and more.

In a torrent of lawsuits, patients accuse Florida device maker Exactech of hiding knee and hip implant defects for years. The company denies the allegations.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war continues to climb days after the Palestinian militant group launched a bloody, coordinated terror attack, with 25 Americans among the dead.

The death toll in Kfar Aza is not yet known, but Israeli authorities said men, women, children and even infants were massacred in Hamas’ assault on the village.

There was enough cocaine found on board for about 8,000 doses, with an estimated value of more than $111 million, officials said.

Officials say the 10-month-old twins had been hidden and alone for 14 hours before emergency services arrived at the scene of the Kfar Aza kibbutz “massacre.”

Hannie Ricardo found a flight and flew to the war-torn nation as soon as she heard that 26-year-old Oriya was missing.

The film “Postcard from Earth,” which debuted last week, was shot on all seven continents.

Darren Aronofsky, the Oscar-nominated director of “Black Swan” and “The Whale,” is the first filmmaker to custom create a feature film for the massive LED screen at Sphere, an immersive entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” premiered Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The film is already breaking pre-sale records. Swift herself was at the premiere, dancing in her seat and giving hugs to her backup singers. CBS News’ Jo Ling Kent reports how Swift continues to challenge traditional industry standards.

Jada Pinkett Smith told People magazine that at the time of the 2022 Oscars incident with Chris Rock she and Will Smith had been separated for six years.

Actor Luis Guzman was also honored for his charitable work in the city.

Google is leaning into artificial intelligence with its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro releases. Lisa Eadicicco, a senior mobile editor for CNET, joined CBS News to discuss some of the features on the new products.

Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, is back on the witness stand Wednesday in the FTX founder’s fraud trial. Ellison previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett is at the courthouse and has the latest on Ellison’s testimony.

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sales event will offer special, limited-time deals, with some items discounted by as much as 70% or more.

Computer scientist Jeffrey Hinton, known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, says AI has the potential to do good things in our world. But he also warned it could cause harm in an interview that aired Sunday on “60 Minutes.” Kristian Hammond, director of Northwestern’s Center for Advancing Safety of Machine Intelligence, joined CBS News to discuss the potential harms of AI.

An Arizona company uses high-altitude helium balloons to collect data and images from the stratosphere. But the company also has aspirations to send up not just tools, but humans, too. Mark Strassman has details.

Smoke from wildfires is not the only reason for poor air quality this year. It turns out, those wildfires created another kind of pollution: Ozone.

A photo of golden horseshoe crab –one of the world’s most ancient animals – earned a marine photographer the grand title in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

New research suggests the Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he painted the “Mona Lisa” early in the 16th century

The MacArthur Foundation named the winners of its 2023 “genius grants” this week. Arizona State University anthropologist Amber Wutich, who received a grant for her research into water insecurity, joins CBS News to discuss the impact of access to safe and clean drinking water.

It was previously believed humans existed in North America somewhere between 13,500 and 16,000 years ago, but these footprints are much older.

There was enough cocaine found on board for about 8,000 doses, with an estimated value of more than $111 million, officials said.

Ricky Dority used his pandemic relief funds to hire a dogged private investigator who started the effort that cleared his name.

Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after Anna Moriah Wilson’s murder, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest in Costa Rica.

The individual in the sketch was seen on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail on Oct. 5 at about 4:30 p.m., near the location where Honoree Fleming’s body was discovered​, Vermont State Police said.

Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, is back on the witness stand Wednesday in the FTX founder’s fraud trial. Ellison previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett is at the courthouse and has the latest on Ellison’s testimony.

Water-bearing clays found in rocks from the asteroid Bennu support theories about how water may have made it to Earth in the distant past.

It’s the third leak of heat-dissipating coolant on the International Space Station in less than a year, but officials say the crew is in no danger.

Amazon plans to launch more than 3,000 internet relay satellites, competing with SpaceX and others in a fast-growing marketplace.

Virgin’s Unity rocketplane completed its ninth piloted trip to space and its fourth with paying customers aboard.

The Perseverance rover was near Mars’ Jezero Crater​ when it spotted the towering dust devil.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

What Angelina Fernandes saw the night her mother was accused of murder.

How prosecutors made the case that the Wisconsin man killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson in July 2021.

Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel has seen the country call up hundreds of thousands of troops, which has created logistical challenges. As CBS News’ Haley Ott reports, volunteers are stepping up, including a celebrity TV chef.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Thursday met a survivor of the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival on Saturday. The 24-year-old woman told Blinken, “We went through horror” and asked for his help bringing home the people Hamas is holding hostage in Gaza. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell also spoke with a survivor of Hamas’ terror attack, and Seth G. Jones, the director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined CBS News to discuss Israel’s response to the assault.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% last month with energy and housing prices contributing to the increase. Greg Robb, a senior economic reporter for MarketWatch, joined CBS News to break down the numbers.

On CBS Mornings Deals, lifestyle host Gayle Bass shows us three items, including LED car lights to help you show your team pride. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.

Our friends over at NYT Cooking brought us a recipe that has some nostalgia and a five-star rating. Some might remember the melt-in-your-mouth Lofthouse frosted sugar cookies that hit stores in the 1990s. This recipe recreates those flavors to give that soft, cakey and a little-bit-tart cookie.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source