How to register your free Apple TV Plus trial offer – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Source: Apple

If you’ve recently purchased a new Apple device, you’re getting a 3-month free subscription to Apple TV+. Better still, you can share your subscription with up to five family members. Here’s how to activate your subscription.

You are eligible for a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. This includes some of the best iPhones like the latest iPhone 13. Your purchase must be claimed within three months of activating your new device and can’t be combined with any other offer. This promo is not available if you or your Apple Family have previously accepted an Apple TV+ one-year free offer.

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month.

To activate your Apple TV+ subscription:

Source: iMore

Note: Your eligible device must be using the latest software update for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS, respectively.

By claiming your free subscription, you’re also committing to a monthly subscription plan that automatically renews until canceled.

Apple explains:

“Upon claiming the offer, you agree to a $4.99/month subscription that starts immediately after the free offer period and automatically renews until canceled. You can cancel at any time in Settings at least one day before each renewal date. If you cancel during your free offer period, you and your family members will immediately lose access to Apple TV+ and the remainder of your free trial. You can’t reactivate this trial.”

Once your Apple TV+ subscription is activated, anyone attached to your Apple ID with Family Sharing can also use the service. The person in the Family Sharing group with the eligible device has to initiate the free period before anyone else can access it.

If you have an Apple Music student subscription, you can enjoy complimentary access to Apple TV+ for a limited time. Just open the Apple TV app and start watching Apple Originals. Unfortunately, you can’t share your free Apple TV+ access with Family Sharing.

Apple originally offered free one-year subscriptions to Apple TV+ with new device purchases. It’s now only 90 days, which is still plenty of time to check out the service.

Update February 2022: Includes latest promotion.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These days, we all need to charge our various devices at some point in the day. If you want to make it easier for everyone in your household, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help charge multiple devices at once.

If you’re someone who needs to write text, whether that’s blog posts, code for a website, or anything else, you need a good text editor. Runestone is the latest entry into the world of cool, lightweight text editors for iPhone and iPad and it’s one that you should absolutely be checking out.

Sony’s upcoming WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are now more real than ever after new photos appeared on Reddit that appear to show the full retail packaging they will ship in.

Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details without your permission.

I’m a single dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Thanks for reading. @bryanmwolfe

source