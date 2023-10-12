Dogecoin Surges After Twitter Partners with eToro, Conflux While TMS Network Presale Is Set to Explode by 2000x | Mint – Mint

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been making news after a recent price surge that might be associated with Twitter’s partnership with eToro. Meanwhile, Conflux (CFX), the leading blockchain in China, has announced a partnership with the leading decentralized trading platform Uniswap, that might change the fortunes of those in the De-Fi space.

However, it is the TMS Network (TMSN) that has sparked the most excitement in the cryptocurrency trading space, because of its insane presale growth. Read on to find out why the TMS Network (TMSN) has become so popular and learn the details about Dogecoin (DOGE) and Conflux (CFX)’s partnerships.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges After Twitter Partners with eToro

Dogecoin (DOGE) has shot up by at least 5.89% after Twitter made a deal with eToro to offer cryptocurrency trading.

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk is known to publicly endorse Dogecoin (DOGE). Previously, Musk has come out to say that Dogecoin (DOGE) is his favorite cryptocurrency, and even dedicated a segment to the meme coin on a 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Last week, Musk briefly replaced Twitter’s logo with an image of a Shiba Inu, which is the official logo of Dogecoin (DOGE). As a result, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) quickly shot upward, making some investors gain more than 37%. However, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) slumped by around 22% as the excitement surrounding Twitter’s logo change died up.

Even though eToro does not support trading for Dogecoin (DOGE), which means that the Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency will not be available for trading on Twitter, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is still going up after the announcement.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.089, which is a 7.18% price increase in the last 7 days.

Conflux (CFX) to launch Uniswap V3

Conflux (CFX), the fast-growing platform nicknamed China’s Matic has announced plans to deploy Uniswap V3. This move is yet another avenue that the Conflux (CFX) blockchain hopes to leverage in a bid to increase Conflux (CFX)’s liquidity in the De-Fi ecosystem.

Conflux (CFX) is also hoping that deploying Uniswap’s V3 will increase access to millions of new users, especially those in the Chinese and other Asian markets. The partnership is also likely to help both Conflux (CFX), a rapidly rising blockchain, and Uniswap, the top decentralized trading platform to grow.

As one of the most prominent blockchains from China, Conflux (CFX) represents hope for innovators and developers from Asia and attracts additional investments into the region. Additionally, Conflux (CFX) operates in a country that is quickly dominating the blockchain space, which further cements Conflux (CFX)’s integration into the Uniswap protocol and brings more benefits to the entire decentralized finance scene.

Following the announcement of the partnership between Conflux (CFX) and Uniswap, there has been an increase in the Conflux (CFX) trading arena. So far, the trading volume has increased by 14%, and there is likely to be more bullish action in the coming days.

TMS Network (TMSN) Is Set to Increase by 2000X in Q3 of 2023

The TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to solve the pressing problems that traders face in their trading careers.

For instance, the TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders a variety of tools that they can use to streamline their trading activity including portfolio management tools, trading bots, and a strategy builder. Traders on the TMS Network (TMSN) also get access to educational materials which help them become better at trading and know when and how to take advantage of opportunities.

Additionally, the TMS Network (TMSN) gives traders access to a social trading feature that allows them to follow experienced trades, learn their tricks and replicate them for better profits.

Traders in the TMS Network (TMSN) can choose any derivative of their choice, whether it’s a derivative, cryptocurrency, forex, or CFD, and manage their portfolio from under one roof. This makes the TMS Network (TMSN) a one-stop shop for anyone looking to dabble in derivatives trading.

TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in the second stage of its ICO. So far, the coin has raised over $4 million and is on track to raise the expected $12 million in the coming months.

