What time will A Million Miles Away air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer, and more – Sportskeeda

Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated new drama movie, A Million Miles Away, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 am GMT (tentative time). The film dramatizes the story of astronaut José Hernandez, who overcomes various challenges and struggles in his life to accomplish his dream of working at NASA and traveling to space.

The movie stars Michael Peña as the protagonist, with many others playing major supporting characters. Noted director Alejandra Márquez Abella, who’s known for films like Northern Skies Over Empty Space and Semana Santa, has helmed the film, whilst Bettina Gilois and Hernán Jiménez have co-written the script along with Abella.

Amazon Prime Video typically drops new movies and TV shows at 12 am GMT, which is when A Million Miles Away is also expected to be released. However, the release timings will vary depending on the region it is being streamed in and their respective time zones.

Here’s a list of the various release timings for the movie as per their time zones:

A Million Miles Away focuses on the life of Mexican astronaut José Hernandez, chronicling his early life and the various struggles he faced in order to achieve his dream of traveling to space.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios:

The description continues:

Based on the trailer and description, fans can look forward to a fascinating character study that explores themes like determination, hunger, and resilience, among many more.

Michael Peña leads the cast as Jose, and he looks in terrific form in the trailer. Viewers can expect him to deliver a richly nuanced and mature performance as the protagonist. His other memorable acting credits include Secret Headquarters, Narcos: Mexico, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, to name a few.

The rest of the cast features actors like Rosa Salazar, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Garret Dillahunt, and many others.

Don’t miss A Million Miles Away on Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023.

