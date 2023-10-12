Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on Flipkart, offers a chance to get Ear (Stick) at 50% off | Mint – Mint

Carl Pei’s consumer electronics brand Nothing is set to launch Phone (2) on July 11. Days ahead of the launch, the company has started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone. Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart. The e-tailer has created a webpage of the upcoming phone which reveals pre-order benefits of Nothing Phone (2).

As listed on Flipkart page, those pre-ordering the Nothing Phone (2) will get a chance to purchase Nothing Ear (Stick) at flat 50%. Originally priced at ₹8,499, the wireless earbuds can be purchased at ₹4,250 as part of the booking offers.

In addition, there will be an instant discount with leading bank cards, Flipkart page reveals. Also, those pre-booking Nothing Phone (2) can get Phone (2) case at ₹499, screen protector at ₹399 and Nothing (Power) 45watt at discounted price of ₹1,499.

How to pre book Nothing Phone (2)

The Flipkart page reveals how Nothing Phone (2) pre-order pass works. Those interested can pre-book the upcoming phone by paying an upfront amount of ₹2,000. Once the phone debuts on July 11, users can pay the remaining balance from July 11, 9pm to July 20, 11:59pm. During this period, they can avail the pre-order benefits listed above.

Nothing Phone (2) expected features

The company has already revealed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The handset will run on Nothing OS 2.0 custom operating system. The smartphone is said to house a 4,700mAH battery and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display.

Alleged renders of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) have already appeared online. Shared by Smartprix, one can see that the LED lights cover more area on the phone’s back panel in the leaked images. The lighting elements surrounding the camera module can also be redesigned to give an enhanced ‘visual appeal’.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’ than the current Nothing smartphone. The handset is expected to be priced around ₹40,000 in India.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source