How to download Free Fire Advance Server OB33 update APK for Android (March 2022) – Sportskeeda

The Advance Server for the Free Fire OB33 update is fast approaching, and players are eager to get their hands on it. Selected players will be provided with the opportunity to look at the various upcoming features of the battle royale game.

The download for the same is expected to begin on 10 March, and gamers will only have to get the APK file and install it on their smartphones. However, it is vital to remember that they need an Activation Code to participate.

On 10 March, players can begin downloading the APK file for the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB33 version. The following steps can assist them with the process:

Step 1: Individuals should navigate to the official Advance Server website using any web browser of their choice. They can also click here to be redirected.

Step 2: Gamers can sign in using the platform they used during the registration process. The two options available are Facebook and Google.

Step 3: After this, a ‘Download APK’ button will appear on their screens, and players can click on it to start the download procedure for the file.

Users will need to ensure that their device has sufficient storage space for both the download and installation procedures.

Step 4: Gamers can finally install the file on their device and then open it.

Step 5: A pop-up asking players to enter the Activation Code will appear. Upon doing so, they will be granted access and will be able to enjoy the Advance Server.

The server will be operational for one week, until 17 March, after which it will be shut down. Any progress made on the Advance Server will not be carried over.

