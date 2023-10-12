Crypto Spotlight: Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Bitgert Performance Review | Mint – Mint

The cryptocurrency market is always evolving and introducing new projects that capture the attention of investors. Among the latest trends are three tokens, the giant, Ethereum (ETH), the meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the innovative, Bitgert (BRISE). Here is a comparative analysis of their performance, features, and prospects.

Ethereum: Why are Whales Bidding Adue to Ethereum?

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, after Bitcoin. Ethereum is also the most popular platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). Ethereum has undergone a major upgrade with Ethereum 2.0. Ethereum 2.0 aims to improve its scalability, security, and efficiency. Ethereum 2.0 transitioned Ethereum from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one. Ethereum 2.0 will reduce its energy consumption and environmental impact.

Ethereum has also been benefiting from the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are mostly built on Ethereum network. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion USD. However, presently, traders are gradually leaving the Ethereum market. The current open interest stands at its lowest point in the past 13 months, indicating a cautious retreat by traders to safeguard themselves from potential losses on the Ethereum network. A large whale sold off 10,600 Ethereum (equivalent to $17.2 million) at a rate of $1,622, resulting in a loss of approximately $2.9 million. As of August 23, 2023, Ethereum was trading at $1,644 USD.

Shiba Inu: Shibarium’s Launch Hiccup & The Reconciliation Upgrade

Alongside the crypto giant Ethereum, we have Shiba Inu on the list. Shiba Inu is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was launched in August 2020 as a “Dogecoin killer”. Shiba Inu is named after a Japanese breed of dog Shiba Inu that is also the mascot of Dogecoin. Shiba Inu has a total supply of one quadrillion tokens. Half of Shiba Inu tokens were sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a gesture of trust. Buterin later donated most of his Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens to various causes, such as Covid-19 relief in India and animal welfare.

Shiba Inu is also the native token of ShibaSwap. ShibaSwap is Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange that allows users to swap, stake, and farm Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other tokens. Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap also features a governance system that lets SHIB holders vote on proposals and changes to the platform. Shiba Inu recently launched its own blockchain called Shibarium. Shiba Inu’s Shibarium is based on Ethereum’s layer-2 solution Arbitrum. Shiba Inu’s Shibarium aims to enhance Shiba Inu’s speed, scalability, and security while enabling more DeFi and NFT applications.

As of August 23, 2023, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000786 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.32 billion USD. Shiba Inu was up 5.67% in the last 24 hours and 18.43% in the last week. Shiba Inu had a market capitalization of $3.1 billion USD, which accounted for 0.14% of the total crypto market cap.

Bitgert: Investors Eying on The Array of Developments Under Bitgert’s Sleeve

Along with Ethereum and Shiba Inu, we have Bitgert on the list. Bitgert, a crypto engineering project founded in July 2021, offers blockchain products and auditing solutions. Bitgert is a newcomer that’s swiftly capturing the attention of traders. Bitgert aims to deliver cost-free, high-speed blockchain interactions while consistently rewarding its robust community. BRISE is the native token of Bitgert platform. Initially based on BNB Chain, it shifted to the BRC20 blockchain in 2022, known for low gas fees and high-speed cross-chain transactions. The BRISE Wallet DApp is central, providing secure crypto asset management, while the BRISE token supports BUSD rewards through staking. The ecosystem employs a 5% transaction fee for buyback, enhancing the BRISE token’s value. The Bitgert dApp Wallet features a P2P service for secure and fee-free transactions between buyers and sellers.

As of August 23, 2023, Bitgert was trading at $0.00000022 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.14 million USD. Bitgert was up 3.19% in the last 24 hours and 27.91% in the last week. Bitgert had a market capitalization of $203 million USD. Unlike Ethereum, investors have been eyeing on Bitgert for its developments and roadmap. Bitgert is also preparing to launch its own peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange, which will allow users to buy and sell Bitgert (BRISE) and other cryptocurrencies directly with each other, without intermediaries or fees. Bitgert P2P exchange will also offer more liquidity, security, and privacy to Bitgert users. Bitgert P2P exchange launch is expected to boost Bitgert’s price and popularity, as more users will be able to access and trade Bitgert (BRISE) tokens easily and efficiently.

To buy Bitgert, you need to have an account on a cryptocurrency exchange that supports BRISE trading, such as Phemex or Uniswap. You can then use your preferred payment method to purchase Ethereum or another cryptocurrency that can be swapped for BRISE. You can then transfer your ETH or other crypto to your BRISE wallet address and exchange it for BRISE tokens on the BRISE platform or ShibaSwap.

Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Bitgert are three cryptocurrencies that have different features and goals but share a common enthusiasm in the crypto community. While networks like Ethereum, and Shiba Inu have already saturated the market, newer projects like Bitgert are securing a strong foothold in the space. To know more about Bitgert, visit Bitgert.com.

