Best Apple Deals of the Week: Massive Discounts Hit M1 iPad Pros … – MacRumors

This week we saw a good number of deals on various iPads, with the best sales coming from the previous generation M1 iPad Pro at Woot. In addition to the tablet discounts, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off on Amazon.

Woot this week opened up a major sale on the previous generation M1 iPad Pro, providing as much as 52 percent off select tablets. Prices start at $659.99 for 11-inch (22 percent off) and at $859.99 for 12.9-inch (22 percent off), and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models. All tablets in this sale are in new condition and include a one year Apple warranty.

Amazon is still discounting the AirPods Pro 2 to their all-time low price of $199.00 as we end the week. This is $50 in savings on the earphones and the most consistent deal that we’ve tracked in 2023.

Amazon has $99 off the M1 iPad Air, and both 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are on sale. You can also get the cellular versions of the tablet for as much as $119 off this week.

In another iPad-related deal, Amazon has up to $170 off the iPad mini 6 this week. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $399.99 ($99 off) and the 256GB cellular tablet for $629.00 ($170 off), the latter of which is an all-time low price.

If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

