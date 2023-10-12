Arsenal transfer news: Bernd Leno deal set to prompt Petr Cech Serie A move – report – Daily Star

ARSENAL ace Petr Cech could be heading to Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

For the latest from the pitch sign up for our football newsletter

We have more newsletters

For the latest from the pitch sign up for our football newsletter

We have more newsletters

Recently appointed Gunners chief Unai Emery is expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

And Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport reckon that might pave the way for Cech’s departure to Naples.

The veteran shot stopper has impressed for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea in 2015.

But Emery has now taken the reins in north London as wants a younger man between the sticks.

Reports earlier this week claimed Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is an imminent arrival.

He narrowly missed out on a World Cup place with Germany meaning a deal should be straight forward.

Leno kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions for the Bundesliga side last season.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller recently explained to Bild: “Leno can leave but only on our terms.

“We are still in constant and open exchange with Bernd and his manager. be easier to complete.

“Leno already had a concrete offer from Napoli in 2017, but we didn't have an equivalent backup at the time.

“He had to stay and he did really well last season, but we thought Bernd's desire to leave would resurface and so with the arrival of Lukas Hradecky, we have a high quality successor.”

Leverkusen are thought to want a minimum of £17.5m to part with their influential star.

source