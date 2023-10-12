The Elon Musk Effect: Cult DAO (CULT) Spikes 70% Following Tesla’s CEO Tweet – CryptoPotato

CULT skyrocketed by more than 70% shortly after Musk’s tweet.

The CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX is known as one of the most influential individuals in the world of crypto. His previous comments have caused price swings in other digital assets in the past few years, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and others.

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.



