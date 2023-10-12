PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2023 Are Live – GameSpot

This month's lineup features three games, including Battlefield 2042.

The latest batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers is live now. The PS Plus March 2023 lineup includes three games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. All three games are available to claim until April 3.

Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Battlefield 2042 are up for grabs. Though the latest entry in EA’s long-running FPS series got off to a rocky start when it launched in 2021, consistent updates have been rolled out ever since that have improved the online experience. With Battlefield 2042 now on PS Plus, you can expect an increase in player counts, so it’s a good time to give it a go.

Minecraft Dungeons is essentially Minecraft’s version of Diablo, and it’s pretty darn good. Played from an isometric perspective, Minecraft Dungeons is all about slashing your way through groups of enemies in search of new loot. Like Diablo, Minecraft Dungeons really hits its stride the more you play and is best enjoyed with friends. This is a great family-friendly cooperative game to play with kids, and it could help you scratch that Diablo itch while waiting for Diablo 4.

If you’re a fan of action-RPGs and haven’t checked out Code Vein, it’s certainly worth a look on PlayStation Plus. The Bandai Namco-published RPG takes cues from the souls-like genre and has a flashy anime aesthetic. Even though you can see the Dark Souls influence while playing, Code Vein is more forgiving. It has strong combat, cool environments, and a lengthy campaign that can be played solo or with a friend.

Available from March 7-April 3

