Why Verizon's Stock Plunged 7.5% Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993, The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people every month through our premium investing solutions, free guidance and market analysis on Fool.com, top-rated podcasts, and non-profit The Motley Fool Foundation.

Founded in 1993, The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people every month through our premium investing solutions, free guidance and market analysis on Fool.com, top-rated podcasts, and non-profit The Motley Fool Foundation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of U.S. telecom giant Verizon (VZ -1.75%) fell 7.5% in trading on Monday after a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal highlighted the lead in cable sheathing that telecom companies used decades ago. Some analysts downgraded the stock, but the market sold before we got any details from the company.

The report highlighted lead in cables used primarily by AT&T (T -2.17%) but also brought Verizon into the equation. AT&T has more legacy assets that reach people’s homes, while Verizon’s business has been more focused on wireless assets for more than two decades.

What wasn’t quantified was any lead contamination levels, liability for either company, or what the mitigation might be. Morningstar said that they believe any liability would be very limited because the telecom industry has put best practices in place to protect workers from lead poisoning.

Today’s action is a fear sell-off at its finest. We don’t have any evidence of liability or a lawsuit, and yet stocks are getting hammered. Verizon now trades for just 6 times earnings and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Even if management did face a large fine or needed to cut the dividend, shares would have plenty of leeway to provide value for shareholders.

I think this is a stock that’s too cheap to pass up, and we will be paying wireless bills for decades. There are certainly risks and questions for telecom in the future, but the risk is worth the reward with a stock like this.

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why do we invest this way? Learn More

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/12/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite and Polygon.io.

source