How to Create Your Own VALORANT Crosshair – Explained – VALO2ASIA

An ideal crosshair in VALORANT helps you to clearly notice objects in a variety of backgrounds, does not distract you and blend with other objects, and allows you to comfortably aim during the game.

There are two ways to change your crosshair options. Thanks to Patch 5.04, it is much easier for players now to customize their crosshairs and match their preferences. You can go to “Settings” and select the “Crosshair” tab. Then, choose the “Primary” option to view all the customization options.

ALSO READ : TEC Challenger Series 9 hits semi-finals

The first option is that you can manually configure your crosshair. You can enter a custom six-digit RGB Hex Code for colors, which allows you to experiment and decide on a color that suits your taste. In fact, there are over a billion different RGB combinations you can try. You can find the available color codes here.

The second way to change your crosshair is to directly copy the crosshair settings from other players. Perhaps you like TenZ’s crosshair? you can ‘steal’ his style right away!

Simply select the “Import Profile code” button, copy and paste the code into the required field, press “Import”, and the crosshair will appear and be set to your profile. You may save up to 15 crosshair profiles in your account.

Below are some of the crosshairs used by notable APAC players that you can try :

Try to stick to one crosshair before trying out the other. Consistency is the most important thing to ensure it is comfortable with your preferences. Good luck!

This is a guide brought to you by VALO2ASIA to help elevate the Asian VALORANT scene. For upcoming content like this, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter. Don’t forget to follow VALO2ASIA on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Cover photo courtesy of VALORANT

Writer @ VALO2ASIA

All times in SGT(UTC+8)



VALO2ASIA is an esports media team working to cultivate the competitive VALORANT scene in Asia. Our focus revolves around: developing the Asian VALORANT community, creating original and engaging content for VALORANT esports, and building partnerships to better enable VALORANT teams and players in Asia.

© 2020-2021 VALO2ASIA | IMPLS Entertainment Pte. Ltd. All Rights Reserved. This website is not affiliated with or sponsored by Riot Games, Inc. or VALORANT Esports.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

source