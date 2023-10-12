Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.4.1 With Security Fixes – MacRumors

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.4, a minor update for the macOS Ventura operating system that was released last October. macOS Ventura 13.4.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.4.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Apple has also released macOS 11.7.8 and macOS 12.6.7 security updates for those who are unable to run Ventura.

