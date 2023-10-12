AT&T Helps Those Affected by the Earthquake in Morocco – AT&T Newsroom



Sept. 11, 2023, 5:04 p.m. CDT

Following the devastating earthquake in Morocco, AT&T is helping to keep customers connected to their loved ones.

From Sept. 9, 2023 through Oct. 9, 2023, we’re offering our customers unlimited long distance calling and unlimited SMS texting to and from the U.S. and Morocco. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.

During this period, we are also waiving international roaming charges in Morocco. This includes all AT&T Postpaid customers.

Customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice and text charges.



