Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 6, 2022: Unlock free gifts | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes allow users to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute for free. The daily redeem codes consist of 12 characters – a mix of capital letters and digits. These can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more for free.

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire online game. It became popular in the country after the Indian government banned the former. The multiplayer game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators keep updating these in-game codes daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

The reward codes are available to the first 500 users. Also, the codes are live for limited hours only. So hurry up and redeem the codes to avail free weapons, skins, and outfits. Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault where a game wall will appear. Users can access gold or diamonds in exchange for these codes.

Here is the list of all the active codes for November 6, 2022:

OJ9IHGFI8UD7Y

6S54REQDF2GH

3J45ITG8UYHFD

RN56OJUITEHSG

JFRDAQ1F2GH3U

RFT5RGBN67KLP

U0OH9GIFUDS65

RAFVBQH1G2FD3

4FVBCJUS7A65T

RQF1G23H4RT8

G7YHRJ5K6YHGJ

FI8GO945HGZDA

S412RT7UHJMJ6

OTKGPOLOPOIA

QYF12R34TYRH

TFGDYIRU5GHF

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

