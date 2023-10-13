GPT-4 launch: All we know so far about next-gen launguage model | Mint – Mint

OpenAI could release the next generation of large language model (LLM), GPT-4 as early as next week. OpenAI is also the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and DallE. While ChatGPT has been restricted to answering user’s questions with text, the next generation of language model from the Microsoft-backed startup could have the ability to generate AI-powered videos and other types of content.

In a conversation with German news website Heise, Microsoft Germany’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andreas Braun said, “We will introduce GPT-4 next week … we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities — for example videos.”

A multimodal language model can source information from a number of sources meaning that the latest developments based on GPT-4 could have the ability to reply to user’s queries in the form of images, music and video.

What do we know so far about GPT-4?

Apart from GPT-4’s multimodal abilities, it could also be successful in solving ChatGPT’s problem of responding slowly to user-generated queries. The next-generation language model is expected to give out answers much more quickly and in a more human-like manner.

Reportedly, OpenAI could also be working on a mobile app powered by GPT-4. Notably, ChatGPT is a web-based language model and does not have a mobile app yet.

While both Microsoft and OpenAI are tight-lipped about integrating GPT-4 into Bing search (possibly due to the recent controversies surrounding the search assistant), it is highly likely that GPT-4 will be used in Bing chat.

While ChatGPT is built on top of GPT-3.5, Microsoft’s Bing search uses GPT-3 and GPT-3.5 along with proprietary tech called Prometheus to churn out answers quickly while making use of real-time information.

ChatGPT is a chatbot that answers questions in a human-like making use of its artificial neural networks. The viral chatbot was released by San Francisco-based OpenAI in November 2022 and has since taken the world by storm. It recently crossed the landmark of 100 million active monthly users just 2 months after its launch, while it took popular social media apps Tik Tok and Instagram close to 9 months and 2½ years respectively to cross the prestigious figure.

