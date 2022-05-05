Last-minute Apple event rumor claims Apple will release a new iPhone 13 model in green – 9to5Mac

March 7

José Adorno

– Mar. 7th 2022 7:25 am PT

@joseadorno

As we’re almost 24 hours away from the first Apple event of the year, a last-minute rumor claims that alongside the iPhone SE 3, the company will also unveil a new color for the iPhone 13 model.



According to YouTuber Luke Miani‘s own sources, Apple will introduce a new iPhone 13 color in dark green. He says that after Apple unveiled a purple iPhone 12 during last year’s Spring Loaded event, the company is planning to do the same with the last iteration of its flagship phone.

Whether this turns out to be true, expect the same specs inside this iPhone 13: two sizes, A15 Bionic chip, improved camera sensors, as well as up to 512GB of storage.

Miani also claims he has the first look of the Mac Studio, which 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was developing.

The YouTuber has a mixed record of leaks. For example, he said before the Unleashed event that the 2021 MacBook Pro would feature an illuminated and backlit Touch ID button. He also incorrectly said that AirPods 3 would launch last May, but Miani was partially correct that Apple Music HiFi would launch on May 17/18 of 2021.

With Apple launching the iPhone SE 3 tomorrow, it doesn’t make sense for the company to share this iPhone’s spotlight with a new iPhone 13 color. Although Apple has unveiled new colors for its flagship iPhones after a few months before (iPhone 7 and iPhone 12, for example), it never did so while introducing a brand new smartphone.

Of course, in about 24 hours we’ll be able to check for ourselves whether or not Apple is planning or not to release a new iPhone 13 in green.

Would you like that? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

