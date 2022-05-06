Disney Plus Hotstar April 2022 releases: Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Death on the Nile and more – BGR India

Photo Gallery

From Kaun Pravin Tambe, Death on the Nile to Better Nate Than Ever, here are the top April releases of Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kaun Pravin Tambe is a Disney+ Hotstar original film. The film is about Pravin Tambe whose relentless effort make him, an underdog, rise to the top. His extraordinary journey proves why age is just a number.

Death on the Nile is an adventure film starring Gal Gadot. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

