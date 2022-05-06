Mardi Gras Celebration, 'Slave Play,' and Other Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend – LA Magazine

This weekend’s guide features the Netflix Is A Joke festival, Lorde’s Solar Power tour at the Shrine Auditorium, a Mother’s Day customization event, and other events to enjoy in SoCal. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Through Sunday, May 8

The streaming giant’s first-ever live comedy festival continues through Sunday, May 8 at various venues throughout Los Angeles. This weekend’s lineup of events will feature stand-up sets from Kevin Hart (May 5 at the Crypto.com Arena), beloved rapper Snoop Dogg (May 5 at the Hollywood Palladium), Chelsea Handler (May 5 at The Wiltern), Margaret Cho (May 6 at The Wiltern), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (May 7 at Dodger Stadium), Sam Jay (May 8 at The Peppermint Club), and many more. Ticket prices vary depending on the show. [More info]

Friday, May 5 through Saturday, May, 6

The “Royals” singer is bringing her Solar Power tour to Los Angeles with two back-to-back shows. Lorde is scheduled to take the Shrine Auditorium stage on Friday, May 5 through Saturday, May 6. She will be joined by L.A.-based pop singer, Remi Wolf. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. It appears as though tickets are only available now through resale websites like StubHub, starting at roughly $55. [More info]

Through Saturday, June 11

Following the successful debut of “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” which is now open in Los Angeles, the popular Netflix show is launching another regal experience for fans. Guests are invited to wear their finest silks to enjoy an afternoon of traditional tea and treats at the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea event, which kicks off on Saturday, May 7. The all ages event takes place on select Saturdays and Sundays through June 11 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Tickets start at $85 per person. [More info]

Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8

Coach is hosting an event to honor the mothers in your life. From Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8, customers will have the opportunity to personalize their Coach bags with hand painting by artist Stacy Moffatt at the Coach store inside the South Coast Plaza and Roselly Monegro at The Grove. Patrons can also create their own bouquet at an on-site floral cart that will be available at the stores. [More info]

Saturday, May 7

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens will be hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party on Saturday, May 7 in Santa Rosa. In addition to watching and betting on the races, guests will be able to experience food from local restaurants, taste the estate’s award-winning wine, and hear live music. The event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will also feature a photo booth and a live caricature artist. Tickets start at $125, which provides full access to the event, complimentary food, and three complimentary drink tickets. All proceeds benefit the Sonoma County Meals on Wheels program. [More info]

Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8

If you’re not able to check out one of the various stand-up shows hosted by the Netflix Is A Joke festival, you can still enjoy a day of comedy—for free. From Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8, Netflix is hosting Outdoors at Hollywood Palladium—a free mini festival within the larger event—which will feature merchandise, food and drinks, photo opportunities, a themed mini golf experience, a Netflix Is A Joke Museum of Comedy, and interactive experiences involving your favorite Netflix series. A nightly show, “The Drop In,” will offer surprise sets from some of the biggest names in comedy with a different host each night including Janelle James, Mark Normand, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, and more. There will also be performances from Goddamn Comedy Jam, and two drag brunch extravaganzas with Alaska Thunderfuck and Willam. Though tickets to the event are free, we strongly encourage you to RSVP in advance. [More info]

Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 30

The streaming service Peacock is bringing some of their most popular shows to life with their House of Peacock event at The Grove. Taking cues from the most distinctive fashion houses, the House of Peacock is an immersive, interactive storytelling experience that will showcase fashion inspired by shows including Bel-Air, Girls5eva, Angelyne, Killing It, Wolf Like Me, and The Amber Ruffin Show. Each week, guests will get the opportunity to customize a signature item that they will be able to take home. And like any popular retail store in L.A., you never know what Peacock talent might make an appearance. [More info]

Through Saturday, May 7

Award-winning playwright Mike Barlett is debuting his latest production, An Intervention, at the Hudson Guild Theater. In the play, a looming government intervention in a foreign war drives a wedge between two good friends leading their relationship to a breaking point where they are forced to reevaluate what they really owe each other in their friendship. An Intervention touches on the themes of military intervention, conflicting ideologies, substance abuse, mental health struggles, and friendship. The play will be showing on select days through Saturday, May 7. Tickets start at $27. [More info]

Sundays

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Tommie Hollywood will be hosting free workout classes—in partnership with DanceBody—on their breathtaking rooftop by the pool through late spring. The hour-long HIIT-inspired dance classes are led by a local DanceBody instructor. Water and towels will be provided for participants. To reserve your spot for the free class, email [email protected] [More info]

Through Thursday, May 12

The Southern Institute of Architecture, also known as SCI-Arc, is hosting its annual spring exhibition to showcase the work of its students through Thursday, May 12. The Land of Ahh’s exhibit—curated by faculty members Kordae Jatafa Henry, Jeremy Kamal Hartley, and William Virgil—is presented within a structural framework that explores architectural and symbolic parallels between SCI-Arc studio desks and the role juke joints played for Black Americans in the Jim Crow south. The exhibition will serve as “a place for celebration and gathering, inspiring the same liberation of juke joints, techno raves, and underground spaces that Black culture has cultivated for centuries,” according to SCI-Arc’s website. Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 12. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 8

Time’s running out to experience the breathtaking The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch while they’re still in peak bloom. The springtime blooms are on display daily between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. Single ticket admission to visit the fields is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) and military, and $10 for children (ages 3-10). [more info]

Through Sunday, May 29

Belt out classic cuts from My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco while you enjoy mimosas, eggs, and pancakes at the Bourbon Room’s Emo Brunch. Bucket Listers is hosting the nostalgic, emo-themed brunch through Sunday, May 29 at the Hollywood-venue. The pre-Warped Tour breakfast experience will offer Pancakes! At The Disco, Ocean Ave Overnight Oats, Hash-Brown Confessional, and Jimmy Eat French Toast. There’s also lunch options including the Fall Out Boy Burger and the You’re So Last Summer Sweet and Spicy Jidori fried chicken sandwich. The 18 and up event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with 90 minute sessions running from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tickets start at $50 (includes choice of main entree and welcome mimosa or non-alcoholic beverage). [more info]

Through Friday, July 3

Grande Experiences has partnered with Magic Box LA to co-produce a new digital art gallery known as STREET ART ALIVE. The multisensory exhibit, which runs through Friday, July 3, will feature artwork from more than 200 street artists from around the globe. The experience will also offer interactive installations, a themed café and bar, along with eight original full-sized sections of the Berlin Wall, which global artists used as a canvas for their political statements and powerful social commentary. Throughout the exhibit’s run at The LUME Los Angeles, organizers will invite street artists to add their voices to the symbolic concrete walls. STREET ART ALIVE is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets start at $39 for adults. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 22

Hunker, one of the largest digital home and décor publications in the country, is bringing their Hunker House experience to Venice through Sunday, May 22. Hunker House will feature a retail showroom space, which will focus on how to curate a healthy home. Visitors will get to experience a curated selection of products, brands, and trends from the Hunker editorial team that encourage a healthy lifestyle while also looking beautiful in your home. Participating brands include Tuft & Needle, Kate McLeod, Modern Sprout, Bala, and more. The experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 2

The California African American Museum (CAAM) is hosting the first solo exhibition in California for Detroit figurative painter, Mario Moore. Enshrined: Presence + Preservation brings together early works in Moore’s career as well as his most recent series, “The Work of Several Lifetimes (2019),” which showcases his desire to bring visibility to the dedicated work of marginalized groups in this country. The exhibit debuts two new portraits made especially for the exhibition at CAAM that feature women who have worked as custodians at the museum. [More info]



Through Saturday, June 11

The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is partnering with Lifeway Foods to hold a yoga experience on select days through Saturday, June 11 at the Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles. Patrons of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in the 40-minute customized yoga flow classes, which start at $54.99. The classes will be led by certified LA yoga instructors and designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind—choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light—and moving images from Frida Kahlo’s vast collection of masterpieces including The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946). After each class, attendees will receive a kefir sample compliments of Lifeway Foods, and will get the opportunity to experience the exhibit for an additional 25 minutes. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 15

DONNI, an L.A.-based fashion brand known for their comfortable sets, is hosting a pop-up shop experience at Platform LA in Culver City. The pop-up will feature various activations through Sunday, May 15. Through May 15, customers will be able to bring 10 items they’d like to donate to the Downtown Women’s Center, which will earn them 20 percent off whatever they purchase at the pop-up experience. [More info]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

source