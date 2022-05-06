International drama 'Pachinko' premieres on Apple TV+ on March 25 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

“Pachinko,” an adaptation of a New York Times best-seller of the same name, will make its way to Apple TV+ this spring.

The upcoming series tells a story of love that takes place on journeys between Korea, Japan, and America. Apple describes the series as “an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.”

“Pachinko” will premiere three episodes on March 25, with episodes to release each Friday until the eight-episode season concludes on April 29.

Apple courted the series way back in 2018, with the tech giant signing a series order in April 2019. Due to COVID-19, the series had hit some unexpected delays.

Apple finalized the cast and crew for the series in October of 2020 and began filming the same month, with crews filming simultaneously on multiple continents.

“Pachinko” joins Apple’s growing catalog of international dramas, such as “Tehran,” “Losing Alice,” and the upcoming French-English series “Liaison.”

Yawn. Meh.

