Good News, LG Just Confirmed at Least Three Phones Will Get Android 12 – Review Geek

After years of battling the competition, LG closed its mobile division in early 2021 to put its time and effort into other things. Almost exactly one year later, LG has confirmed that several phones will be getting the Android 12 update soon.

Many LG smartphone owners quickly started to wonder about software and security updates, which is understandable. However, shortly after the LG Mobile closure, the company shared a few statements reassuring owners that updates would continue for several recent smartphone releases.

LG promised a three-year guarantee and said “LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.”

This week, we received our first update on which devices will get Android 12 and when. LG will start sending the highly anticipated Android 12 update to the LG Q92 5G, LG V50, and LG V50S in Q2 or by the end of June. The LG Velvet already runs Android 12, but it’ll be getting a maintenance and security update soon. Additionally, LG will be sending out security patches to the LG Q52 and the unique LG Wing.

Oddly enough, the LG Wing is noticeably absent from the list of devices getting Android 12, but that doesn’t mean it’s not coming later. Considering the unique form factor, the LG Wing could need more time for developers to iron out the software before releasing it in the wild.

While this is exciting for LG smartphone owners, we have some potentially bad news. First, LG warned that some of these updates might not hit devices outside of Korea, so we’ll have to wait and see. Additionally, the blog post said the update roadmap got released “before detailed technical review,” and if an update doesn’t meet LG’s standards, it could get canceled.

This is good news for those still holding onto an aging LG smartphone and certainly a good look for LG. Given the three-year promise, those with an LG V50 or LG Velvet could technically get Android 13 down the road.

However, LG did say “up to” three Android updates, which gives the company a little wiggle room to change its mind. Either way, keep an eye out for updates on your LG smartphone.

via TechRadar

