Tesla 800V Cybertruck hint, Audi Q4 E-Tron timing, DOE connects on V2X: Today's Car News – Green Car Reports

Tesla explains why 800 volts isn’t an end-all, be-all for EVs today. Audi updates on Q4 E-Tron timing. And the DOE is taking a lead role in studying bidirectional charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Top Tesla executives Elon Musk and Drew Baglino explained this week why you might see a shift to an 800V architecture for its Cybertruck and Semi, you won’t for the Model 3, Model Y, or the upcoming Robotaxi. It requires a big vehicle, and a big vehicle volume to realize the benefits, they argued.

Audi has confirmed that its E-Tron GT and E-Tron SUV electric vehicle families are carrying over to 2023 with only some feature and appearance changes. Meanwhile, the compact Q4 E-Tron SUV and Sportback are due for U.S. deliveries this summer.

The U.S. DOE has formed a partnership with California state entities plus several vehicle manufacturers and other interests to spur integration of bidirectional charging for EVs and infrastructure. The collaboration aims to accelerate the use of V2X tech and findings from it could be used to determine infrastructure investments.

And on this Earth Day, as the Biden administration broadens oil and gas leases and waves ethanol rules, let’s refresh ourselves with findings from last year that despite a partisan divide, Americans see EVs as better for the environment and want more solar power and renewable energy. Here’s to hoping our politicians keep the big picture—and the Earth—in mind.

Lucid has more than 30,000 reservations, and still plans to make 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles at its Arizona plant in 2022.

Tesla may be adding swiveling screens to Model S and Model X. The Volvo lineup is entirely electrified—sort of. Fisker is working on a 550-mile electric sports car. And is it worth seeking out a 350-kw fast-charging connector with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6? This and more, here at Green Car…

You’ll get consistent road-trip fast-charging in about a half-hour with 150-kw CCS hardware—most of the time not much slower than the finicky performance on 350-kw hardware.

Tesla recently gave the Model S (and Model X) a significant interior update that included a steering yoke, but it hasn’t confirmed the swiveling screen.

Volvo sees it as a step toward offering only pure electric vehicles by 2030 and being carbon-neutral by 2040.

The electric startup will show a prototype form of the sports car in August 2023, with production due in the second half of 2024.

Polestar prices go up. The DOE invests big on batteries. Electrify America charger use surged last year. Stellantis mops up car-sharing ventures from BMW and Mercedes. And Fisker teases a sports car. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. The 2023 Polestar 2 lineup got a price hike, bringing the base single-motor version to $49,800, back above the base Model 3. Dual-motor versions will get a range boost, however, and Performance Pack versions add a power and torque boost that existing owners can add at extra cost with a software upgrade. Fisker has teased an electric sports car with the…

The proposed purchase agreement would add 14 European cities and 10,000 vehicles to Free2Move’s existing 2,500-vehicle fleet.

Polestar claims range improvements and a lower carbon footprint from the use of renewable energy in the manufacturing process.

Electrify America dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2021, which the company said powered 145 million miles of EV driving and offset 5.7 million gallons of gasoline.

Separately, the DOE has also designated $60 million in funding for so-called “second-life” uses of batteries after they’ve been retired from EV use.

Lexus and Toyota have plans involving big battery packs and 800-volt charging. The electric replacements for gas-swilling Dodge muscle cars and Chrysler minivans start to take form in factory revamps. And the F-150 Lightning system that can power your home gets priced out. This and more, here at…

