Valorant patch 5.12 notes: New Swiftplay mode, Agent changes & … – Dexerto

Valorant’s last patch of the year is here with update 5.12 and there are plenty of changes along with a brand new game mode for you to try. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about Valorant’s last update of 2022.
Episode 5 Act 3 in Valorant has been mostly about balancing the Agents with various buffs and nerfs. Keeping up with the trend, update 5.12 has presented changes for almost all the Agents in the game. Additionally, Riot has also introduced a brand new game mode which will be available until the end of this episode.
Given that Riot has confirmed update 5.12 to be the last patch of 2022 as well as Episode 5, it remains to be seen how the changes will affect the in-game meta ahead of Episode 6. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes coming in with the new update.
With 15 Agents getting affected by the 5.12 update, it is safe to say that this is one of the largest sub-patches in the history of Valorant. Additionally, the Spectre has also received a notable nerf to balance its in-game performance.
Apart from that, Riot has also introduced several new damage-interaction changes which will now cause several abilities to behave differently from before against other abilities. On top of all these, Riot is also releasing a new beta game mode featuring much quicker matches with a best-of-nine-round structure.
With that said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.12 from the official patch notes.
Assist Tail Tuning
Damage Interaction Updates
Damage Multiplier Updates
Allied Ability Damage Immunity
Spectre
Swiftplay Beta
Swiftplay Beta is playable from December 6 through January 10, 2023.
So, there you have it, that’s everything included in Valorant update 5.12 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
