Here's how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the … – About Amazon

Read this article in Spanish.

Amazon changed the retail shopping experience with the introduction of Prime, best-known for offering fast, free delivery—and that alone makes a membership worth it for many Prime members. Yet the benefits go way beyond quick delivery.

Read on to learn more about the cost of a Prime membership—and some of the key benefits that come along with it to make your membership meet your needs and wants every day.

Let’s start with the cost. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid.

Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Amazon offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.

If you’re not yet a member, now is a great time to join as Prime Big Deal Days is almost here. The Prime member-exclusive shopping event will kick off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through October 11.

Prime members will have access to deep discounts and amazing deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys for 48 hours straight. You can even score savings on entertainment, food delivery, and more with additional offers for Prime members available now.

With a Prime membership, you get what you pay for—and then some. Below are a handful of the benefits you’ll enjoy as a Prime member.

Read this article in Spanish.

Amazon changed the retail shopping experience with the introduction of Prime, best-known for offering fast, free delivery—and that alone makes a membership worth it for many Prime members. Yet the benefits go way beyond quick delivery.

Read on to learn more about the cost of a Prime membership—and some of the key benefits that come along with it to make your membership meet your needs and wants every day.

Let’s start with the cost. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid.

Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Amazon offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.

If you’re not yet a member, now is a great time to join as Prime Big Deal Days is almost here. The Prime member-exclusive shopping event will kick off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through October 11.

Prime members will have access to deep discounts and amazing deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys for 48 hours straight. You can even score savings on entertainment, food delivery, and more with additional offers for Prime members available now.

With a Prime membership, you get what you pay for—and then some. Below are a handful of the benefits you’ll enjoy as a Prime member.

Prime members can enjoy a variety of digital entertainment benefits at no additional cost to their membership.

Prime Video is a streaming service that offers a huge library of content, including Thursday Night Football, Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Thirteen Lives, Being the Ricardos, Reacher, and Coming 2 America.

Prime Reading connects readers to a rotating selection of 3,000 books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and comics. This includes Amazon Original Stories, binge-worthy short fiction and nonfiction from bestselling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices including Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and more. Readers can also enjoy pre-release, editorially-selected Kindle books across genres through Amazon First Reads.

Prime members also have access to ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, and exclusive in-game loot, free games, and a free subscription on Twitch.tv with Prime Gaming.

Prime members save on everything from groceries to prescriptions.

Let’s start with groceries: Prime members can score exclusive deals and in-store savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. They get exclusive deals on select everyday favorites, essentials, prepared foods, and more at Amazon Fresh stores—and a discount off hundreds of sale items, and exclusive deals on select products at Whole Foods Market stores. To access these savings, find the “in-store code” on the homepage of the Amazon app to scan at check-out.

Prime members can also receive all of their eligible medications for one flat, low monthly fee of $5 with Amazon Pharmacy’s new RxPass.

Other big discounts include special pricing on Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Kids+, the only digital content subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa Skills and more; and Prime Video Channels.

Prime members also have exclusive access to major deals during Prime Big Deal Days, as well as 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals.

Prime members in the U.S. can shop directly from merchants’ online stores while enjoying the trusted Prime shopping experience—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy free returns on eligible orders. Prime members see the Prime logo and delivery promise on eligible products in merchants’ online stores, which signals the item is available for free delivery, as fast as next day, with free easy returns. When shopping with Buy with Prime, checkout is simple and convenient. Prime members use the payment and shipping information stored in their Amazon account, and receive timely shipping and delivery notifications after an order is placed.

Prime members also can enjoy a one-year Grubhub+ membership trial ($9.99 per month value), which gives you unlimited $0 delivery fees on all orders over $12. You can devour this perk at hundreds of thousands of restaurants in over 4,000 cities across the country.

Prime members receive fast, free delivery on millions of items and can also choose from multiple delivery options to ensure a package is delivered to them when and where is most convenient.

Members maximize Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery with Prime. Find more information on Amazon Prime, including details on discounted memberships.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days—Amazon’s holiday shopping kickoff event coming October 10-11, exclusively for Prime members.

source