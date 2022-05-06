Google Pixel 6a: Expected Launch Date, Leaked Specs, Expected Pixel 6a Price? – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

A while back Google Pixel 6a dummy leaked out, revealed by Fathom Bracelets in collaboration with xleaks7. The metal dummy confirms Pixel 6a will don the new look as Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, everything from Google’s “G” logo to in-display fingerprint scanner and the same ultra-wide and selfie snapper as found on the Pixel 6. The upcoming Google Pixel 6a is said to feature Tensor GS101 chipset, same as the current Google Pixel.

Pixel 6a leaks continue to create a lot of hype. While India is still waiting for Pixel 5a to release in the country, the renders for the successor Google Pixel 6a are already out.

The upcoming Pixel phone will come a punch-hole display, dual rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The earlier leak showed off how the Pixel 6a would look along with the key features. Google Pixel 6a will have a similar design language as Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Coming to Pixel 6a specifications, it will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. An upgrade over the predecessor, Pixel 6a will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will come with dual rear cameras in a visor-like module, same as Pixel 6.

Pixel 6a will have a glass back and the same Pixel 6 series-like dual-tone finish.

Google Pixel 6a is said to feature a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G. Pixel 6a may come with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor as its bigger brother. Pixel 6a may have 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage running on Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed up to 3 years of version upgrades and security updates up to 5 years.

Another report leaked the codebase on the Google Camera app revealing that the upcoming Pixel 6a will have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor for the primary camera, same as on the Pixel 5. There will be a 12MP IMX386 sensor, probably an ultra-wide camera and an 8MP IMX355 sensor for the front camera.

The device is internally codenamed “Bluejay”, said to be powered by the same Google Tensor GS101 as Pixel 6 duo. Google may pack in a toned-down similar Tensor chip features on the Google Pixel 6a. The upcoming Pixel 6a will have a glass back and dual-tone colour finish, as leaked in images but it may differ and have an old-styled design. Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display, a centered punch-hole camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Six years into writing with primary focus in smartphones, tech trends, e-commerce, telecom, consumer tech, internet, social media, gaming and more. A digital marketer, avid traveler, coffee enthusiast and a part-time educator.

