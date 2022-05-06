VW have ‘sold out’ of electric cars in Europe and US until 2023 – Express

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

Volkswagen will deliver no new electric vehicles (EVs) to new customers in Europe and the US for the rest of 2022 as it has sold out of battery-powered models. VW blamed continuous problems with supply chain bottlenecks which have hampered global trade.

VW, which includes brands such as Audi, Škoda and Porsche, shipped more than 99,000 electric cars so far this year.

That’s three times less than Tesla, the market leader, managed in the same period.

The German manufacturer is being hit by shortages of semiconductors and wiring harnesses which are made in Ukraine.

Group chairman Herbert Diess told the FT: “We are basically sold out on electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States. And in China, it’s really picking up.”

READ MORE: Major warning as councils look to ban motorhomes from popular areas



Diess said that VW has an order backlog in western Europe of 300,000 electric cars.

And any new customers in the US and Europe placing an order now would not get their electric models delivered before 2023.

Mr Diess added: “We have very high order books and order intake on electric vehicles.

“That accounts for all of our models from ID.3, ID.4, the Audi models, (all) are extremely well received in the markets, Škoda models are also very well received in Europe.”

DON’T MISS

‘Fear factor’: Multiple women hit with £160 parking fine at surgery [SHOCKING]

Furious BMW driver causes £4,000 in damages after being charged £4 [FURIOUS]

‘Rip off UK’: Drivers blast proposals to ban motorhomes from hotspots [OUTRAGE]

VW has a target of selling a total of 700,000 EVs for 2022 in an attempt to catch up with Tesla, but production has been hampered in China, its biggest market, where Covid-19 lockdowns are ongoing.

Almost every carmaker has had to halt or slow down production thanks to a lack of semiconductor chips.

Some have even resorted to stripping out features from their vehicles just to get them off the assembly line.

Electric cars also need a large quantity of batteries, the production of which is proving difficult due to the availability of lithium and nickel.



Meanwhile drivers are being warned that some of the most popular electric cars on the market are attracting so much attention, they may be waiting until late 2023 for delivery.

Demand for electric cars in the UK has surged in recent years, with one in five cars registered in February being fully electric.

Popular models like Tesla’s Model S or X have a waiting time which could last until late 2023, while the Porsche Taycan has a waiting time of anywhere between six and 18 months.

Ginny Buckley, Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, said a “perfect storm” was to blame for the delivery delays.



She said: “While the surge in demand for electric cars is welcome news, it’s led to delays for many drivers who are keen to make the switch immediately, maybe because their current lease is coming to an end, or they are keen to cash in on the current boom in used car prices.

“Cars like the VW ID.3 which were freely available 12 months ago now have waiting times of more than a year.

“This is down to a perfect storm of increased demand, coupled with a shortage of vital components caused by global events.”

Elon Musk announced earlier this week that Tesla had delivered a record number of cars in the first quarter, despite the numerous supply chain issues.

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source