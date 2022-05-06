How to Upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Tip – BollyInside

This tutorial is about the How to Upgrade to Windows 11. We will try our best so that you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog How to Upgrade to Windows 11. If your answer is yes then please do share after reading this.

Windows 11 is available now and will be installed on millions of PCs around the world. But, as with any new operating system, it won’t happen right away, and many Windows users will have to wait a bit before seeing that magical update message. Don’t you want to wait any longer? You do not have to do it; you can download and install the latest version of Windows right now with just a little bit of effort. Keep in mind, however, that unlike previous versions of Windows, you may not have been encouraged to install Windows 11 if your computer isn’t up to the task. That does not rule out the possibility of installing the new operating system. If you have an older PC, Microsoft says you’ll be able to access Windows 11, but you’ll have to download an ISO file and manually run the operating system. (However, you may not receive automatic updates, in which case you’ll have to install a fresh ISO each time.)

Microsoft has some pretty strict hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11. The most significant being that your computer must have TPM 2.0, at least 4GB of RAM, at least a 720p display, a minimum of 64GB of storage, a card compatible graphics card using DX12 and one of the explicitly supported Intel or AMD CPUs. Microsoft’s processor listings do not include most 7th generation or older Intel CPUs or 1st generation AMD Ryzen. There are more details on the official Windows 11 system requirements page.

If your PC doesn’t meet these specifications, Microsoft won’t prompt you to upgrade, but you may be able to force an upgrade using the installation media, as we’ll show you below. The installer will give you a warning that your computer is not supported, but will allow you to proceed anyway. However, if you don’t have a TPM, the Microsoft installer won’t work unless you use a special script to bypass the Windows 11 TPM requirement. However, Microsoft may not send you any updates, including security updates, so upgrading an unsupported system is a bit risky, especially if you consider Windows 11 not a must upgrade.

The easiest way to update to Windows 11 is to simply wait for Microsoft to make it available to you through the Settings section of Windows Update. However, that may not happen for weeks or months as this is a gradual rollout. With that being said, the first thing you should do is check if the update is actually available to you via this route.

If your PC meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11, but Microsoft hasn’t sent you the update yet, the easiest way to get it is by using Microsoft’s Windows 11 Setup Wizard.

If you create your own Windows 11 installation media, a bootable USB flash drive, you can use it to force an upgrade, even if your system doesn’t meet all the requirements. Keep in mind that you’ll need a drive that’s at least 8GB and it will be erased, so make sure you don’t have any data you need to keep.

