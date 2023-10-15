PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December: Divine Knockout … – PlayStation

All available on December 6.

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December. Battle other gods in mythical brawls in Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, which launches directly into PlayStation Plus. Take on galaxy-saving quests and make tough decisions in Mass Effect Legendary Edition and venture through a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable in Biomutant.

These titles will be available for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members to add to their game library from Tuesday December 6 until Monday January 2. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for December will be announced later this month.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the Monthly Games.

Launching directly into PlayStation Plus, this third-person platform fighter adds a whole new dimension to the genre. Damage enemies to make them vulnerable, then smash them out of the arena in a unique, third-person perspective. Choose from one of 10 playable gods to hurl boulders as Hercules or wield Mjolnir as Thor. Then battle across diverse arenas with their own mechanics to master. Play 3v3 Arcade mode with friends to explore a variety of game modes, or duke it out in hardcore 1v1 and 2v2 Duels. DKO features cross-play and cross-progression. This Founder’s Edition unlocks DKO and bonus content for the game, plus a DKO-inspired skin in Smite.

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

Mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action in this open-world, post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable RPG. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its savior or lead it to an even darker destiny? Re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play, Mix and match parts to create your own unique slash, crush and pierce melee weapons, revolvers, rifles, shotguns and more. The PS5 version features native 4K and HDR support and three different graphics modes.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday December 5 to add Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies to their game library.

This month, PlayStation Plus members can earn additional points for playing through our PlayStation Stars loyalty program. Simply redeem, download and play titles from the December Monthly Games line up, and get 50 points.

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

