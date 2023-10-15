"New style and pacing": MrBeast claims his next video will be quite different from his "normal" ones – Sportskeeda

YouTube giant Jimmy “MrBeast” took to Twitter on January 16, 2023, to reveal tidbits about his upcoming video. The global sensation has become a household name thanks to his viral clips, and the content creator currently has an astounding 128 million subscribers on his main channel.

Be it personal challenges, game shows, or donation videos, most of Jimmy’s creations are quite fast-paced because of the amount of content they need to offer in 10 to 15 minutes. However, his latest tweet suggests that the pacing will be different for the next one. In the post, he says:

In a reply to a question asking if the pacing will be faster, the YouTuber clarified that it will actually be slower.

Since blowing up on the internet in 2017, Jimmy Donaldson has mastered the art of making YouTube videos that regularly go viral. His challenge-style over-the-top clips with eye-catching titles attract millions of views, making MrBeast one of the most successful content creators.

This is not the first time that the YouTube sensation has talked about changing up his video-making style. In August 2022, he had quite a serious discussion on Twitter with his followers regarding making long-form content such as web series or animated films.

In the age of short-form content such as TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube shorts, most video-based content on the internet has drastically shortened in length. MrBeast’s creations are already longer than the YouTube average of 11.7 minutes, according to Statista.com. Currently, the average video size of his eight most popular clips is around 17 minutes. The uber-viral Squid Game video is on the longer side at around 25 minutes and 42 seconds.

Many of his fans have welcomed the change, expressing their excitement about the next video.

Sidemen editor Thomas also offered a response.

Popular podcaster and interviewer Lex Fridman, who recently interviewed MrBeast, revealed that he had seen a preview and loved it.

YouTuber CryptoMason tweeted that the change should be quite a success.

Here are some other reactions from people looking forward to the upcoming video:

MrBeast recently overtook YouTube monarch PewDiePie, recording the highest number of subscribers for a solo content creator on the platform and taking the crown of the King of YouTube. But how far behind is the Swede with his Bro-army? Read this in-depth comparison of their stats for more insight.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source