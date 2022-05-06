New 'iPhone 14 Pro' rumored to have 8GB RAM – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

According to a new report citing sources within the iPhone supply chain, a new rumor claims that the “iPhone 14 Pro” range will include 8GB RAM.

Apple does not generally announce how much RAM is included in the iPhone, but the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro, did increase it to 6GB.

Leaker “yeux1122,” on the Korean blogging site Naver, claims the 8GB figure is confirmed. Mass production is also claimed to be underway.

“[From a] domestic supply chain source,” writes the blogger (in translation), “RAM on the iPhone 14 Pro released this year is 8 gigabytes.”

“They say… the supply with related companies is already confirmed,” continues the claim, “and scheduling for mass production seems to be proceeding faster, [with] tighter management of supply plans for major parts after COVID-19.”

Leaker “yeux1122” notes that 8GB RAM would mean the “iPhone 14 Pro” matches the latest equivalent Samsung Galaxy. Traditionally, Android phones have tended to include more RAM than iPhones, but Apple’s iOS consistently perform better despite less memory.

No prior iPhone has been released with an 8GB option. Apple does sell the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an optional 8GB RAM or 16GB RAM.

However, individual iPad apps are limited to using 5GB RAM, although Apple has offered workarounds for that.

Even before the next iPhone, the current iPhone 13 is proving to be significantly faster than Samsung’s Galaxy S22.

Separately, Apple has been rumored to be planning a redesign to the exterior of the 2022 iPhone range. It’s again predicted that Apple will reduce the size of the notch, for instance, and perhaps switch to a “hole-punch” camera system.

It’s also been claimed that the “iPhone 14” range will get a 48MP camera sensor, and possibly switch to an eSIM-only system.

Seems Apple increases RAM primarily for camera functionality. So, you can harbor a guess that the 2022 iPhone Pro has a 48MP camera and A15 SoC media blocks, including more performant ISP, neural engine and other SIMD engines, to deal with 4x the pixels.

Non-camera users get a free ride for their apps. 😉

Mass product of iPhone 14 in February. No way.

briceio said: Mass product of iPhone 14 in February. No way. I think the actual “leaker” didn’t say the phones themselves are already in production. Here is the quote: and scheduling for mass production seems to be proceeding faster, it seems they are working on scheduling (either the phone or the ram modules that will be used since the leak is fron a supplier and could be referencing that suppliers bits. Idk. Advertisement

I think the actual “leaker” didn’t say the phones themselves are already in production. Here is the quote:

it seems they are working on scheduling (either the phone or the ram modules that will be used since the leak is fron a supplier and could be referencing that suppliers bits. Idk.

tht said: Seems Apple increases RAM primarily for camera functionality. So, you can harbor a guess that the 2022 iPhone Pro has a 48MP camera and A15 SoC media blocks, including more performant ISP, neural engine and other SIMD engines, to deal with 4x the pixels. Non-camera users get a free ride for their apps. 😉 Advertisement Precisely. This leak about the RAM basically corroborates the leaks about the camera.

Precisely. This leak about the RAM basically corroborates the leaks about the camera.

briceio said: Mass product of iPhone 14 in February. No way. Obviously. But mass production of RAM and all the other components? Yes way.

Obviously.

An iOS developer claims Apple Music is bumping competitor Spotify from the dock on install — but it isn't targeting competitors, and even Apple says that it's a bug.

A touch-friendly version of "Fortnite" returns to the iPhone thanks to an Epic Games and Xbox Cloud Gaming partnership.

Six years of a legal case regarding Apple allegedly slowing older iPhones with its iOS 9 upgrade may end as the plaintiffs ask the courts to recommend a much reduced settlement.

