Samsung Galaxy Android 13 Update Info (2022) – Gotta Be Mobile

Published

on

By

Google’s confirmed the next version of Android which means we’re starting to get questions about the Samsung Galaxy Android 13 update.

Samsung’s still focused on getting Android 12 and One UI 4.x updates out to Galaxy phones and tablets, but that will change later this year when it pushes Android 13 and One UI 5.

The company is far more communicative about software these days, but it will likely take months for it to outline specific plans for Android 13.



Samsung is quiet right now, but we can put together an early Samsung Galaxy Android 13 roadmap using confirmed information, rumors and traditions.

This roadmap will help you set proper expectations as we push toward the inevitable release of Samsung’s Android 13 update with One UI 5.

In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 13 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Tab S8 or another Samsung device.

We’ll take you through what we know about Android 13’s features, the Samsung Android 13 release date, the Android 13 beta, and everything else Samsung owners need to know as we push through 2022.

Let’s start with the software rolling out ahead of Samsung’s Android 13 updates. While many of these are based on Android 12, some are based on Android 11. Some of these releases will also bring updates to Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung’s currently rolling out its May update.

The software is now available if you own a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy M33, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung will push the May update to more devices and more regions throughout the month so keep an eye out if you haven’t received an update prompt yet.

You can learn more about the contents of Samsung’s May update, April update, and its other monthly updates, over on the company’s security website.

As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage. Samsung updates this list fairly regularly so if you own an older phone you may see it get bumped in the weeks ahead.

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Current Models for Biannual Security Updates

In early 2022, Samsung confirmed plans to keep select Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android releases for four years and security patches for up to five years.

So while some devices won’t get upgraded to Android 13, they’ll still get regular, and in some cases irregular, security updates in 2022 and beyond.

Samsung says availability of “security updates may vary by device and market” and that its lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

Samsung’s version of Android 13 will look different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s One UI.

We haven’t seen any definitive information yet, but you can expect Samsung to debut One UI 5 alongside Android 13 later this year.

Samsung’s One UI upgrades typically deliver design changes, enhancements for current features, and new features for newer, and older devices, alike.

We don’t know anything about Samsung’s version of Android 13 yet. That being said, we do know quite a bit about Google’s plans for Android 13 and you can expect many of these features to emerge on board Samsung’s version of Android 13 for Galaxy devices.

Google will likely add and subtract features during the beta process so the final version of Android 13 could look a lot different than the version developers and beta testers are using right now.

Samsung used to keep Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android software updates for two years. Fortunately, the company has come to its senses and changed that policy.



Again, the company says it’s now committed to providing four years of major software upgrades to select devices going forward. This is obviously a huge development as it means Galaxy owners can hold onto their devices for a lot longer.

Here are the Galaxy devices that are set to get four years of new Android/One UI releases and five years of security updates:

If you see your device on this list, you’re definitely getting an upgrade to Android 13 and One UI 5. If you don’t, there’s no need to fret right now unless you own a really old phone or tablet.

Newer models like the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite should get upgraded to Android 13, but we could see Samsung keep the rest of the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series stay on Android 12.

Rule of thumb: If you don’t see your device listed above, and you’ve already received three major Android software upgrades, your device is at risk of missing Android 13 and One UI 5.

Samsung could obviously surprise owners of older models, but as of right now we’d temper those expectations.

Google’s currently hosting its Android 13 beta for Pixel devices. We may see devices from other OEMs take part, but we expect Samsung to run its own beta program outside of Google’s.

Samsung used to keep its Galaxy Beta program limited to flagship models, but in recent years the company has brought mid-range phones into the fold.

So while we don’t know how the Galaxy Android 13 beta process will work exactly, you can expect the Galaxy S22 series and several other devices to take part.

Samsung’s Android betas are usually limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

Fortunately, it sounds like Samsung’s beta program could launch a lot quicker than it usually does. SamMobile says the company is planning to push an Android 13/One UI 5 beta to Galaxy users sometime in the next three-to-four months.

In other words, the Galaxy Android 13/One UI 5 beta could be out by the end of July. Obviously plans can change so there’s no guarantee this happens, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.

When will Samsung release its first stable Android 13 update? Let’s start with what we know.



Google says the final version of Android 13 will drop for Pixel phones sometime after July. Samsung won’t beat Google to its own release which means the soonest we’ll see Samsung release Android 13 is sometime in the late summer or early fall.

If Samsung actually gets its beta process up and running this summer, we could see the official release come months before it usually does. Samsung typically releases new Android operating systems towards the end of the year.

Samsung’s sped up its Android roll out process in 2021-2022 so it’s possible Android 13 moves out even faster than Android 12 did.

That said, while a lot of Galaxy models will get Android 13 and One UI 5 in the second half 2022, many others will have to wait until 2023.

If security is important to you, think about installing the macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update right away.

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 brings two security patches to Mac users. You can read more about them over on Apple’s website. These will help protect you and your device from harm.

As for older macOS updates, Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.3 update had 40+ security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these upgrades, you can check the particulars over on Apple’s security site.

The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update brought an important patch to Mac users. You can learn more about the patch over at Apple’s security site.

Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.2 update had 13 security patches on board. If you’re interested in the details, head on over to Apple’s website to learn more.

macOS Monterey 12.1 included 40+ new security patches to Macs. You can read all about them over on the company’s security site.

Microsoft says it discovered a new ‘Powerdir’ vulnerability lurking in macOS. Powerdir allows “an attacker to bypass the operating system’s Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) technology, thereby gaining unauthorized access to a user’s protected data.” Fortunately, Apple patched up the issue in macOS Monterey 12.1.

macOS Monterey 12.1 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software delivered Apple’s communication safety features for kids. You’ll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.

If you’re moving up from macOS Big Sur, you’ll also get macOS Monterey 12.0.1’s 30+ security patches in your update. If you’re interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple’s website.

In addition to those patches, the macOS Monterey update comes with additional security and privacy upgrades.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you’ll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.

Apple’s also included a built-in authenticator that’s similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.

New Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity and there’s a new recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Copyright © 2021 SXL Media Group, Inc.

source