All3Media Entertainment Announces New Disney+ Hotstar Special “Blood” – What's On Disney Plus

All3Media Entertainment has announced it is developing a new Hotstar Special for Disney+ Hotstar called “Blood”.

This new thriller-mystery is going to be helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, and directed by Mihir Desai, the show will be produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment. “Blood”, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish show of the same name, created by Sophie Petzal.

Every family has its own secrets buried deep under its members’ profound love and protection. But, what happens when one of those secrets slowly dreads the killing of a family member?

The show is an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past’s impact on the present. The title is an enigmatic narrative that will credit its audience with intelligence and suspense, as it masterly explores the many perspectives of the same situation that sits on the brim of dark, unpredictable mystery.

After the tremendous success of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement:

“We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama Blood, thereby, further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers’ want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer’s appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Sharing the excitement, All3Media International’s EVP APAC Sabrina Duguet added:

“We are delighted to bring an Indian version of this fantastic drama that will join the growing roster of original content produced exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar. Sophie Petzal’s impeccable writing skillfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making Blood perfect for Indian adaptation, and we look forward to this gripping story about family, grief and truth arriving in India.”

CEO of Dreamers & Doers Co. Namit Sharma also said in a statement:

“We believe in the power of stories that travel and are constantly looking for great subjects that we can bring to the Indian market. Blood is a quintessential universal story – where fractured family dynamics come out to play with the matriarch’s death as a trigger. We have had a great relationship with All3Media International as we have adapted the series for the Indian market – their support in letting us make this version our own, has been enormous. Our showrunner Gurmmeet Singh and director Mihir Desai have crafted the series with passion and care and we couldn’t be more proud of this fact. Dark, delicious and deceptive – Blood is a family drama like no other.“

It was not confirmed if this Hotstar Special will be released outside of Disney+ Hotstar, such as on Disney+ or on Hulu.

