Woman arrested after throwing bricks through the Apple Valley Police Department windows – VVNG.com

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old woman was arrested after throwing bricks through the windows of the Apple Valley Police Department.

It happened on May 3, 2022, at about 11:38 am, in the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.

The suspect, identified as Lisa Johnson Ruiz, a resident of Apple Valley went to the station and threw several bricks at the windows.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG that two windows were broken.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with PC245(A)(4) Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and PC594(A)(2) Vandalism Damage Property.

According to public booking logs, she was released on bail and is no longer in custody.

