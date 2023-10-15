iOS 17: Exactly When Apple Will Release Its Massive Upgrade For iPhone Users – Forbes

Apple iPhone 14. When will iOS 17 launch?

It’s less than two weeks until Apple holds its next WWDC event, in person in Apple Park in Cupertino. It’s slated to start at 10AM Pacific on Monday, June 5. Along with other software platforms, a new MacBook Air and—most exciting of all, a new mixed-reality headset—CEO Tim Cook and his team will reveal what’s coming in the software that will be on the iPhone 15 as well as millions of current iPhones.

While we don’t know exactly what will be in iOS 17, one thing’s for sure, the first release will be the biggest update since the first iOS 16 release, and a bigger change than the updates which will follow.

So, exactly when will you be able to see the new software, and download it to your iPhone?

You don’t have that long to wait. Congrats, by the way. If previous years are anything to go by, it’ll be just days or even a mere matter of hours before your developer account will get access to the software announced on Monday, June 5. Probably that’s the day you’ll see the first developer beta.

What’s new this year is that you won’t be able to download it unless you’re a paid-up developer. No more just scrounging a profile from the internet to access it.

It’s a bit longer, I’m afraid, though still earlier than the general release. Last year, the wait was a little bigger than usual. After a June 6 dev beta, the public beta was on July 11, that’s five weeks later. In other years, the time between dev beta and public beta has been shorter, just three weeks or a few days more.

My guess is this year we can expect to see the public beta on or around Monday, June 26 or Monday July 3. Of course, it could slip a little as it did last year, but that’s the most likely, I’d say.

Then you have to wait until September. Period.

The timing here depends on the date of the release of the iPhone 15, and—honestly?—that date probably isn’t set in stone yet. I would think that the announcement will be on Tuesday, September 12, though Tuesday, September 5 or Wednesday, September 6 are also in the frame. Which would mean the software would probably go on general release on about Thursday, September 14 or Thursday, September 21.

Really, whichever the day is, you’ll get plenty of notice from Apple at the iPhone launch event.

Which should you choose?

Unless you want to pay the $99 developers’ fee, you’ll go for the public beta or the general release. Which means, you’ve got about a month-and-a-half to wait, or about three months. Take your pick.

