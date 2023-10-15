Free Fire Advance Server (OB31): How to Download the APK, Server Maintenance Time in India – MySmartPrice

In order to make things simpler, we have created this step-by-step guide that will help you with the registration for the latest FF OB31 Advance Server.
Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, has finally announced its new advanced server. The company has now opened the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server. The Advance Server is specially designed to test out the new features that will be soon available in the main application.
Players can simply register on the official website of the Free Fire Advance server and get a chance to experience new features that will be coming out globally, all before the official launch date. But what is Free Fire OB31 Advance Server? How to Register? These questions will surely baffle many. So, to make things simpler, we have created this step-by-step guide that will help you through with the registration, download and more of the latest OB31 Advance Server.
Also Read: Free Fire: How to Download Garena Free Fire Game on Mobile, Windows PC & Mac, System Requirements
Free Fire OB31 Advance Server is the new test server by game developers. Generally, before releasing a new patch, Garena releases an Advance Server. The server is designed to test and experiment with the new features before releasing them as a stable update. The developers ropes in some of the players who can test the features, report the bugs, and give suggestions to make the features better and bug-free. Interestingly, the stable version is available to download from the Google Play Store, but the Advance Server has a separate application, which you can only download from the official website of Garena Free Fire. Now that you are aware of the OB31 Advance Server, you can easily register yourself to test out the new features.
Also Read: Free Fire Redeem Code List: Today’s Rewards and Codes, How to Redeem on reward.ff.garena Website
The company has announced that the OB31 update will be rolled out starting from today, i.e., December 1st.
Garena has revealed the maintenance schedule for the latest OB31 update. As per the company, there will be down time of nine hours. The maintenance schedule will start at 9:30 am (IST) and will end at 6:30 pm (IST).
You can easily register yourself for the latest OB31 Advance Server and download it on your Android smartphone. Here’s what you need to do:
However, it is important to note that you need to have the activation code to access the server.
Also Read: Free Fire Diamond Top Up: How to Top Up Diamonds in Garena Free Fire Game, Best Offers
The Activation codes are given by the developers to select members of the community and to those who have registered for the Advance Server. The code is used by the player when they open the Advancer Server game for the first time. If you get selected by the developers, you will get the activation code on your registered email. You can simply enter the code once you downloaded the game by following the above-mentioned steps.
The company has revealed that the new OB31 Advance Server will be available from November 18th. The server will be available for one week and this will allow players to test out the new features before it closes on November 25, 2021. During the testing period, the developers will reward players with diamonds, if they report bugs and glitches found in the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server.
The Free Fire Advance Servers bring a lot of new features, which are yet to be rolled out to the global version. Playing on Free Fire Advance Server will definitely help the players to get to know the new features before other players, thus giving them a tactical advantage. Furthermore, you can earn diamonds by simply reporting the bugs and glitches in the game. Moreover, you can also get your hands on new weapons, skins, maps, and more by playing on Free Free Advance Server.
The main reason why you are not able to download the new Free Fire OB31 Advance Server is the fact that it is still pending from the developers. The company has clarified that it will release only a limited number of codes to the players. If you get this message, “Your application on pending. Please wait for our response”, this means that the developers have not accepted your application to test the new server. You will have to have to wait to get the activation code to play on the Advance Server.
The answer is, NO. Your Free Fire account will not be deleted if you enter the Advance Server. The company has made it clear that it will not delete the account of the player who is testing the new Advance Server.
Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13
Motorola Edge 40 vs Motorola Edge 40 Neo
OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
iQOO Z7 Pro vs vivo T2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M34 vs Samsung Galaxy F34
realme 11x 5G vs realme Narzo 60X 5G
Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 15
Samsung Galaxy M14 vs Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
Free Fire Advance Server (OB31): How to Download the APK, Server Maintenance Time in India – MySmartPrice
In order to make things simpler, we have created this step-by-step guide that will help you with the registration for the latest FF OB31 Advance Server.