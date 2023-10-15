New Apple Leak Reveals Increased Display Sizes For 2024 iPhones – Forbes

iPhone 15 Pro renders based on its new leaked dark red finish

Apple’s iPhone 15 range is likely to divide opinion, thanks to a combination of minor upgrades to standard models and risky decisions with the Pro and Pro Max. But now we know the real shock comes later.

Speaking to MacRumors, consistently accurate industry insider Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, said Apple plans to supersize the displays of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models next year.

Young states that the iPhone 16 Pro will come with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will jump to 6.9 inches, a size that used to be more associated with tablets only a few years ago. Moreover, this will make Apple’s flagship smartphone larger than almost all rivals and on par with the massive stylus-packing Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This news is likely to split opinion. On the one hand, Apple’s failed experiment with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini showed that while there is a passionate group of buyers who want a smartphone that is easy to use one-handed, it was not large enough to translate into successful sales.

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max renders to scale, and their successors look set to be a lot bigger.

On the other hand, Apple’s most popular iPhone is consistently the Pro Max, so it looks like the company thinks that an even larger display will bring in even bigger sales numbers. It may also be Apple’s way to combat the growing number of folding smartphones with circa 7.5-inch displays, given that Apple is not expected to produce a folding iPhone any time soon.

On a hardware level, the benefits of an even larger iPhone Pro Max are also clear: more space for a bigger battery, improved thermals, camera modules, etc. The flipside is iPhone 15 leaks already claim Apple will reserve exclusive features, such as a periscope camera, for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and, if this trend continues, then forcing cutting-edge buyers to buy a circa 7-inch smartphone is going to frustrate a number of buyers happy with the Pro.

Given Young’s track record, this is information we should treat seriously, even if it is some way off. In the meantime, however, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup creeps ever closer with its curvier design, new Action button, contentious USB-C implementation and potential price hikes.

