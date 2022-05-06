Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia No Longer Supports Online Banking For Payment – Lowyat.NET

Three months have passed since Disney+ Hotstar made its debut in Malaysia. For many, it is now time to decide whether to continue their subscription or otherwise given that the service runs on a 3-month subscription plan that costs RM 54.90.

If you have used the online banking (also known as FPX) option to pay for your initial Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia subscription, you may be surprised to find that the option is no longer available when you want to renew the service. As it turns out, that option has been disabled by the service since 17 August 2021.



While Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia didn’t provide in-depth explanations behind the removal, its FAQ page did say that credit and debit cards “provide possible payment experience” together with the support for auto-renewal. Aside from credit and debit cards, the only other payment option that is supported by the service is App Store direct billing for iOS users.

At the moment, we haven’t heard anything from Disney in regards to the possibility of having digital or physical gift cards for its streaming service in Malaysia as per other markets such as India and the United States. Hence, those who are not fond of the current payment options listed by the service are out of luck for the time being.

(Source: Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia via Amanz.)

