Apple no longer accepts credit and debit cards for subscriptions and app purchases in India – 9to5Mac

Customers in India are no longer able to use a debit or credit card for subscriptions and app purchases using their Apple ID. This means they can no longer purchase apps from the App Store, subscribe to Apple services, or buy any Apple media with credit or debit.



Customers now have to add money to their Apple funds like they would a prepaid card. According to The News Minute, money will be deducted from their account each month as their subscription renews. Any new Apple users will need to add their bank information while they manually create a new Apple ID during device setup.

Apple stops accepting credit, debit card payments for app purchases, subscriptions in India. Here’s what to do https://t.co/nxOVvFMije

— DHARMRAJ PARMAR (@DharmrajParmar5) May 5, 2022

From Apple’s Support site on April 18:

Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers. To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI.

Twitter users have been complaining – some even receiving error messages stating, “This card type is no longer supported”. User @kgvarunkanth shares a screenshot of the remaining three ways to add funds to your account.

So @Apple @AppleMusic India silently took out credit card payment for Indian users and android users can no longer pay other than iTunes on a PC!

Guess I will switch back to Spotify#AppleMusic#Apple pic.twitter.com/Fg6ErJm4lZ

— KGVarunkanth (@kgvarunkanth) May 5, 2022

This news comes after last year’s new auto-debit rules from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Due to the new stipulations, banks now need approval from customers through “Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA)” for recurring transactions like subscriptions. If not approved via AFA, the transaction will then be denied.

The new rules also state that Apple has to set up an e-mandate for customer cards. Apple customers in India will need to use two-factor authentication and set up a new e-mandate when issuing recurring payments. They will also need to give consent for each purchase above Rs 5,000.

After that announcement, Apple had warned developers that their best way of promoting payments through their apps is with a customer’s Apple ID balance. Developers can also allow a billing grace period to allow customers time to fix their payment information if they struggle to complete a transaction.

This feels like an inconvenience for customers in India. While I’m glad they still have access to Apple media, it’s unfortunately not as simple as it once was. Despite these stipulations coming from the RBI, I hope Apple can simplify the process for these customers in the future.

