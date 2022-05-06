Download Netflix (for free) PC, iOS, Android – CCM en español

You will be automatically redirected to the homepage in 30 seconds.

Netflix is quite simply the leading figure in the streaming business. They’ve got award-winning series, classic films, breathtaking documentaries, and stand-up specials. Whether to enjoy alone or on a night in with loved ones, you are sure to find something that satisfies your viewing pleasures on Netflix. There are already over 200 million people subscribed, so what are you waiting for? This is our download page for the Netflix app for PC.



If you already have a Netflix subscription, simply download the Netflix app for Windows, open it and log in to your account. You can execute the application from the Windows start menu or pin it to the taskbar, so that you always have quick access to Netflix. At first glance, the interface of the app is very similar to the desktop and Smart TV versions.

The most important difference is the side menu, from where we can directly access the different categories (series, documentaries, comedies, etc.) and the Downloads section. This is undoubtedly the most interesting feature of the Netflix app for Windows 10, as it allows you to store the content on your hard disk and watch it online. However, it is worth mentioning that not all titles are available for download, nor can they be played with other applications than Netflix.

Netflix is free for download and offers three different subscription packages:

Netflix is without a doubt the world’s leading video streaming service, offering very good bang for the buck. Nevertheless, there are other options in the market that are worth giving a try, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Netflix is quite simply the leading figure in the streaming business. They’ve got award-winning series, classic films, breathtaking documentaries, and stand-up specials. Whether to enjoy alone or on a night in with loved ones, you are sure to find…

Manage my push subscriptions

Netflix-6.97.752.0.AppxBundle, Netflix for Android

This information will be transmitted to CCM Benchmark Group to ensure the delivery of your newsletter.

It will also be used, according to your selected preferences, to provide you with more relevant advertisements.

You have the right to access and modify your personal data, as well as to request its suppression, within the limits foreseen by the legislation in force.

You can also change your preferences regarding the advertisements you receive at any time. For more information, please check our privacy policy. Processing of Personal Data.

Advertisement

source