How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone – CNET

Here’s how you can download Google’s latest mobile software update.

Android 13 is now available for download on compatible Pixel phones.

Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones.

The update won’t reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, Google dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta — and now the full Android 13 release is here.

Android 13 brings several new features to Android, including a redesigned Material You with automatic color schemes based on your wallpaper, a kill switch that prevents third-party apps from accessing your camera and mic, end-to-end encryption for group conversations and a universal clipboard feature between various devices.

If you want to get your hands on Android 13 as soon as possible, here’s a list of which Android phones support the latest software update, and how to download and install the new software.

For now, the Android phones that can run Android 13 are limited to recent Pixel models, including the:

Later this year, Android 13 will roll out to other devices from Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQoo, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.

The Pixel 7 won’t be released until fall, but will most likely ship running Android 13.

To download and install Android 13 on your Pixel phone, first make sure your phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and is plugged into power. The battery needs to be at least 50% charged for an over-the-air update to work.

To start installing Android 13, launch the Settings application. You might have the app directly on your home screen, but if you don’t, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access your app drawer and scroll through your apps until you find Settings.

Next, scroll down and tap System > System Update. If an update is available, it should load up here after a few seconds. If not, tap Check for update. Also, make sure your device has enough storage to download and install the update, or else you won’t be able to proceed. Usually the update file size is a few gigabytes.

Finally, tap the green Download and install button in the bottom right. The Android 13 system will then begin to download and install, which can take up to 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size and condition of your phone. Once your phone reboots, you’ll be running Android 13.

The system update process can take up to 30 minutes, so be patient.

If you don’t see the Android 13 update just yet, don’t fret. As long as you have a compatible Pixel phone, you’ll get it — it just may take some time to arrive.

