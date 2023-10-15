Google Chrome Will Stop Working On Some Windows Computers Next Month. Here's Why – NDTV

Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023.

Google has announced that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 from next month.

As per a Google support page, Chrome 109 will be the last version that will support these two old Microsoft Windows Versions. The tech giant stated that its customers will need to get a new system with Windows 10 or 11 to continue using its in-house web browser. It announced that the services will be discontinued following the release of Google Chrome v110, tentatively scheduled for February 7, 2023.

“Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases,” Google said on its support page.



Further, the tech giant stated that older versions of Chrome will continue to work on PCs with Windows 7 and 8.1, but the browser won’t receive any updates. “If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features,” Google wrote.

Also Read | FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Takes Selfie near Pele’s Casket, Internet Furious

Promoted

Meanwhile, Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023. As per Microsoft’s website, computers running Windows 8.1 will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it. The company said that Windows 8.1 users will be eligible to upgrade to a newer OS, but they will not receive any ESUs.

“While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience,” Microsoft explained.

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source