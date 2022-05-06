New York City musician Dylan Mars Greenberg drops new music video ahead of upcoming launch of solo EP | amNewYork – AMNY

Tackle the city, with our help.

Manage your settings.

Dylan Mars Greenberg is known for her work with the city-based band Theophobia, whose recent release Love of Ages has garnered significant attention and acclaim. For the first time ever, Greenberg is releasing a solo single, “I’m the Anomaly.”

The song is a part of Greenberg’s upcoming EP “Badworld.” The song itself was inspired by Men Without Hats and the Weeknd, and was co-produced by Greenberg and Philadelphia synth wizard Computer Love, who lent their signature style to the track.

Greenberg shot and edited the music video for “I’m the Anomaly” herself. The video incorporates 3D environments created by Em Argiro, and Greenberg took 3D scans of her own body that were then placed in these environments through green screen footage in Greenberg’s home studio.

“I think very visually, so as I’m working on the music, I’m thinking about the video. I had this idea for a world that mirrors our own, Badworld. I wanted a visual representation of it, and Em created this desolate landscape, with these massive crystals emerging from the Earth,” says Greenberg. “Perhaps somewhere else these crystals are worth a lot, but when you’re all alone, wealth is rendered meaningless. Badworld as a cohesive project channels my own mental anguish when confronting reality, and hopefully it will resonate with others too.”

The Badworld EP will release officially on Greenberg’s birthday, May 8, on all major digital platforms and dylangreenberg.bandcamp.com. On the same day as the launch, Greenberg will be performing at Gold Sounds, with Theophobia opening, as well as Neva Insidious. Greenberg also has a show coming up on May 28 at Music of Curiosities Coney Island. For more information, follow Green on Instagram @dylanmarsgreenberg.

Check out the music video for “I’m the Anomaly” below:

Find a pro

Subscribe

source