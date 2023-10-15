I gave the Pixel 7 Pro a second chance — it didn’t go how I hoped – Digital Trends

Relations are often complicated. There can be dazzling highs, crushing lows, and issues that require a tremendous amount of work to overcome. Sometimes, everything works out, and it’s happily ever after. Other times… not so much. In the case of my relationship with the Pixel 7 Pro, it’s been a mix of everything.
Our Google Pixel 7 Pro review was one of the more negative ones when it was initially published. I praised the phone for its stunning design and killer hardware — but was ultimately frustrated by an onslaught of neverending bugs. Comments from other reviews and other Pixel 7 Pro owners on the Digital Trends team confirm that I’m not alone in experiencing bugs on the phone — though the severity of glitches on my particular unit stood out as something of an outlier.
Wanting to give the
It has been a couple of weeks since then, and while this new
My
While I haven’t been forced to restart my second
Any time I open Call of Duty: Mobile, the
Swiping up from the bottom of the screen to go home almost always causes visual glitches with the game, randomly zooming in on the screen and requiring multiple swipes up to get back home. And if a button is too close to the bottom edge of the screen, tapping it often doesn’t work — instead causing the screen to perform its weird zoom glitch again. If I try swiping up to go home too many times, I get this lovely “Pixel Launcher keeps stopping” error. Good stuff.
When I do eventually get back to my home screen, my Quick Settings are often squished up at the top, plus the status bar and brightness slider disappear. I’ve found that re-opening and closing CoD: Mobile can fix this instead of a restart, but it’s still a horribly aggravating experience every single time.
I’ve also played Asphalt 8, Diablo Immortal, and Marvel Snap on my
One of my other complaints about the
This second
I’ve yet to notice this heat causing any performance issues, but even so, it’s concerning that a smartphone less than a month old gets so toasty so quickly. It may be much ado about nothing, but I struggle to imagine this is good for the
When I received my second
The
But that “if” is apparently a huge one to overcome. I’ve now used two separate
And that’s after just a couple of weeks of use. My first
Ultimately, it all comes back to what Andy said in his Pixel 7 review. These phones can be awfully difficult to resist, but there’s also a very clear risk if you decide to join #TeamPixel. I want to love the
