Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 24: Win awesome outfits and weapons – The Economic Times

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday pitched for a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) and emphasised that a coordinated response of the global community will foster multilateralism.

An increasing number of manufacturing majors in India are challenging gender stereotypes by inducting more women on the shop floor, driven primarily by a business case to widen the talent pool.

JSW’s Sajjan & Parth Jindal, Essar Group’s Anshuman Ruia, Sanjiv Goenka of RP-Sanjiv Goenka arrive by pvt jets to be among VIP attendees.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

From being called a maverick to handling INR1.5 lakh crore: How R Srinivasan achieved alpha at SBI MF

Sebi wants India to be a world-class trading facility. But is achieving the feat that easy?

Byju Raveendran vs lenders: What US court documents reveal about the edtech cat and mouse

‘The world is silent…’: Asaduddin Owaisi

‘Civilians in Gaza being used as human shields’

PM Modi pens lyrics for Gujarati Garba songs

Assembly polls: Cong outs 1st list of candidates

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Maharashtra: 12 dead after bus hits container

Israel-Hamas war: US sends 2nd aircraft carrier

3rd flight from war-torn Israel lands in Delhi

Op Iron Swords: Israel ready for next step

‘We have warned Hezbollah and Iran’

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

8%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

37%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

29%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

38%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

48%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

46%

OFF

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

54%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Slideshow

Top Videos

Top Story Listing

Private Companies

Top Prime Articles

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source