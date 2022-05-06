News
What’s New On HBO Max For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies – Deadline
By Tom Tapp
Deputy Managing Editor
March brings a trophy shelf full of Oscar-nominated films to HBO Max, including the Will Smith-starring King Richard Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story and the return of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to the service. The month also brings the debut of the buzzy limited series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.
See all of the new content on HBO Max for March below. The list is organized alphabetically by date.
March 1:
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2:
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3:
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4:
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6:
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7:
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8:
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1-8
March 10:
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12:
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13:
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14:
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15:
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18:
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20:
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24:
King Richard, 2021
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25:
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31:
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot
