What’s New On HBO Max For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies – Deadline

By Tom Tapp

Deputy Managing Editor

March brings a trophy shelf full of Oscar-nominated films to HBO Max, including the Will Smith-starring King Richard Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story and the return of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to the service. The month also brings the debut of the buzzy limited series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

See all of the new content on HBO Max for March below. The list is organized alphabetically by date.

March 1:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2:

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3:

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4:

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7:

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8:

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1-8

March 10:

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12:

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15:

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18:

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

March 24:

King Richard, 2021

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25:

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot

